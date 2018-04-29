Get ready for a Rozier trade



Scary Terry has been great so far this season. He has shown he can be a starting PG in this league, and there lies the problem. We have Kyrie Irving. We have Marcus Smart, who’s about to get paid. We can’t afford to paay Rozier next season, or lose him for nothing. I’d rather have Smart for the simple fact that he embraces the role of the bench unit leader, and is the heart and soul of the whole team. Therefore, i think Danny will try to trade Rozier for cost effective players or picks this year or in the future. Here is an example of what could be done.

Phoenix trades for Terry Rozier, sending us the 16th and 31st picks in this year’s draft, along with salary fodder. Terry looks like a perfect fit next to Booker, who can play on and off ball, and they can have a young back court that grows together along with Jackson Bender and whoever big man they pick with their first pick. Boston can throw in some future second rounders or Abdel Nader to make the deal happen. With this trade, Boston can draft 3 young players on rookie contracts to replace Rozier and outgoing players like Larkin, Nader, Monroe or Baynes. Players in those ranges are Jontay Porter (16th), Shake Milton (27th), and Isaac Bonga (31st). For reference, here’s what the rotation would look like:

Starters: Kyrie, Jaylen, Hayward, Tatum, Horford

Bench: Smart, Milton, Morris, Theiss, Monroe/Baynes

Reserves: Larkin, Bonga, Ojeleye, Yabusele, Porter

Would that be your preferred route to go or is Rozier too valuable for the team? Or maybe this trade package is too much for Rozier? Let me know what you think in the comments section, but i’m preparing myself emotionally for a Rozier trade