The Real Way the Celtics Can get Lucky With the Draft

A 24 year old employee at the Waltham Chipotle moves a burrito from the meat section to the salsa section, looks up at Celtics' President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge, and asks what every NBA GM and basketball fan wants to know about this upcoming offseason; "What'll it be? Mild, medium or spicy?"

It's no secret the Celtics have a bright future ahead of them. In the draft following this year's they'll have four picks, they have young talent, one of the greatest coaches in the league in Brad Stevens, and are adding two All Stars in Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward to an Eastern Conference Finals contending team. If Danny Ainge is feeling mild, no trades for Anthony Davis or Kawhi Leonard despite cries from the Celtics Subreddit and the forums of the Celtics Blog, no signing Paul George or DeMarcus Cousins to add some more historically injured Superstars to the Celtics storied lore (to join the likes of Bill Walton, Kevin Garnett and even Kyrie Irving), then the Celtics team is able to return exactly as is next year.



Restricted Free Agent Marcus Smart aside, this is except for the players who are only on a one year contract, of which there are three; Shane Larkin, Greg Monroe, and Aron Baynes. Two of the three of those players are Centers. The Celtics have depth at the guard position, Kyrie Irving is elite, Terry Rozier has emerged as a starting caliber player, and if Marcus Smart returns, they also have a pass heavy, defensive threat. The Celtics also have Danny's Bucket O' Wings, with high defensive IQ there are a great many players on the Celtics who can play the two through four positions. The weakest position on the Celtics' roster is the 5, and with two of them possibly gone next year, the most glaring need the Celtics have, even in the mildest of Summers is to fill that roster hole.

Which brings us to the NBA Draft Lottery. The Celtics have a 2.78% chance of getting the second or third overall pick tonight, which would be incredible and a huge asset for future trades, or to simply fill the needs of our team through a high draft pick. But in the 97% chance the Celtics don't score big tonight, the Cs will have the 27th overall pick and still a need to fill.



The real way the Celtics can get lucky with the NBA Draft is if Jontay Porter of Mizzou falls to the 27 slot. At 6'11 Jontay Porter is an inch taller than Aron Baynes. The Ringer has Porter ranked as the 15th best player in this years draft, and points out his strengths and weaknesses for those who aren't familiar with the brother of one of the most highly talked about prospects in this year's Draft Class, Michael Porter Jr. To quote the Ringer, Porter is an accurate passer with quick reads, a fluid ball handler, a great screener, and if he adds muscle, will be a great low-post defender due to his effort level and positioning. As for his weaknesses he needs to work on his form, and needs to work on rebounding and overall quickness, but the Ringer does mention this can be fixed with the right coaching staff. Most Draft Big Boards online have Porter falling at 25 to the Lakers, or dropping into the Second Round.

If Porter can fall two spots past the Lakers, the 6'11 18 year old Center, with high effort and Basketball IQ, who can pass and set screens with the best of them, and needs a little help from a great coaching staff, would be a perfect fit for the Celtics future, and could see some solid minutes in the coming seasons, with team having very little depth at the position.

Jontay Porter Highlights

The Ringer NBA Draft Guide