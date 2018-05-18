Celtics having an interview with MPJ

I know we have an important series coming on right now against a good team but it's intriguing to speculate about what is going to happen in the offseason. We all know by now that the Celtics didn't get a pick in this "loaded draft" (a draft class is hyped up like this every year but the players at the top of this class have wicked high ceilings) but the Celtics definitely have enough assets to trade up.

I was scrolling through Twitter and I noticed that the Celtics scheduled an interview with Michael Porter Jr. This could mean nothing but I have trouble understanding why DA would have an interview when we have no chance of getting him from where we pick.

Michael Porter Jr. is one of my favorite prospects in the entire draft and he has unlimited potential offensively. He has elite size (6'10") and athleticism and could be a dominant two-way player. He may be a tad redundant with Brown, Hayward, Tatum, and Porter Jr. but he could be an elite scorer off the bench and evolve into a starter when Hayward's contract expires.

I'm not sure what we would package up to get him but I'd have to imagine that the deal revolves around Rozier, 2019 SAC, and the 2019 MEM pick.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you think we could acquire MPJ?

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Michael Porter Jr. said he's interviewed with the Knicks, Mavericks, 76ers, Suns, Cavaliers, Hawks, Grizzlies, Rockets and Clippers & is scheduled to interview with the Kings, Hornets, Thunder & Celtics tomorrow. He isn't scheduled to meet with the Magic this week.</p>— Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) <a href="

Michael Porter Jr. said he's interviewed with the Knicks, Mavericks, 76ers, Suns, Cavaliers, Hawks, Grizzlies, Rockets and Clippers & is scheduled to interview with the Kings, Hornets, Thunder & Celtics tomorrow. He isn't scheduled to meet with the Magic this week. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) May 17, 2018

">May 17, 2018