Mock Terry Rozier trades

Hey there Celtics fans...

Here’s a thought experiment. Imagine i’m the GM of all teams with Lottery picks in this year’s supposedly loaded draft class. To be fair, it sure looks loaded. You guys are Danny Ainge. I call you and ask for Terry Rozier in a trade. What would be the packages you offer for every team? Surely every team in the lottery has different goals and visions, so propose your trades accordingly. For example, the Grizzlies are targeting a playoff run next year, the clippers should be two and have two lottery picks, the Cavs have the 8th pick and the Lebron decision looming, the Hornets have one messy roster and should revamp it, etc.... And yes, i’m asuming Rozier definitely gets traded on lottery night, it just forsn’t make sense to have 3 guards on big contracts going forward and this is the last year of Rozier’s rookie scale contract.

Fire away....