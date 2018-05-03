Is Trading Kyrie Really a Consideration In Order To Keep T-Ro?

The Boston Celtics have had a pretty good season this year. Although they have been decimated by injury, they overcame that to win 55 games during the regular season and continue to have success against competition that most experts consider to be superior to the roster that they are currently being forced to play with due to said injuries. The Celtics have always had the next man up mentality, especially this year, but it has never been more evident than it has this post season. The young Celtics are soaring past every sane fans expectations and it could be said that they are 'over-achieving' as most of our young guns have hit their stride quicker than most people expected. Jaylen Brown became the youngest player to score 30+ in a playoff game. Jayson Tatum has shown on a national stage that he not only belongs in this league, but will very likely one day be a 20+ PPG superstar. Al Horford, although not young by any means, has remained the pillar of stability for this team. He has rightfully earned the moniker of 'Playoff Al' because he seems to always elevate his level of play to new heights when they playoffs arrive and this year has not been any different. None of these things were expected (except maybe Playoff Al's performance) but there is definitely one guy who has surprised all of us more than the rest. Terry Rozier came into the league and was booed before he could even put on the green and white. Most people felt like he was a reach at 16 and that the team was too guard heavy at the time of the selection. Fast forward to these playoffs, and he's been one of the most important players on the roster. He's averaged 19.0 pts, 6.6 Assist, and 4.8 rebounds through the playoffs and has been one of our more prominent clutch-time shooters. He has truly grown up right before our eyes and his confidence level is sky high. Now this brings me to my next point...

It's almost public knowledge at this point that one or the other of Smart and Rozier is going to have to go. It's part of the game, as every team has cap casualties that have to go in order to keep more important players or assets in tact for the teams future (Ex. Bradley getting traded for Morris in order to sign Hayward). Ever since the playoffs started more and more people are in the camp that thinks we should keep T-Ro at all costs because he might turn out to be a much more important part of the puzzle than we all anticipated. At the same time, Marcus Smart is the heart and soul of this team. His defensive intensity is unmatched and he is the king of making "Winning plays". His diving on the floor and boxing out people almost a foot taller than him has endeared him to Celtics fans as no other fan base embraces grit and heart more than us Bostonians. So now we're faced with a dilemma. Both of these players are essential to the team success but we seem to be almost obligated to reluctantly let one of them go. Unless...

A couple of people have flirted with the idea that maybe Kyrie Irving should be the one to get traded. At first, it seemed silly to me to even consider getting rid of the most talented offensive player on the team who doesn't even have a full season on the team and is widely considered as a top 15 talent. But when you start considering the return that it could bring, and the incredible progress that T-Ro has showed along with Smart being who he is and Gordon coming back to help the offense stay afloat.. then I guess it seems like an reasonable move for Danny Ainge to make. Now, just because I understand that its not unreasonable to think trading Kyrie is the solution does not mean that I agree with it. I have a couple points of why we should not do it:

1. Isaiah Thomas proved in his second full season with the team that if a player comes in and immediately does good in a Brad Stevens system, than he is more than likely to improve the second when he really gets the kinks and wrinkles of the system. Kyrie Irving played probably his best season as a pro for the Celtics this year, and that's saying a lot considering the success that he already had in Cleveland including the championship season. I would rather see what Kyrie has in store for next year under Brad Stevens and with a fully healthy team rather than see where T-Ro and Smart can take us. Elite offensive talent doesn't grow on trees, and Irving is a top 5 shot created in the league while having a reputation of one of the more clutch shot makers as well. That's rare talent that you don't give away in order to see what a younger players ceiling is.

2. Gordon Hayward signed here and a lot of people gave Isaiah Thomas a lot of credit for recruiting him here, which was well deserved. Isaiah was known for being one of the more outspoken recruiters as he started recruiting Al Horford from the All-Star game before he became a free agent. Gordon even admitted in a blog post that Isaiah Thomas was one of the biggest reasons for him coming over to Boston as he started telling Hayward about how great the city and the fans are, how awesome it was to be part of such a great organization with such decorated history. And what did the Celtics do in return? They traded Isaiah a couple months later. Although they traded him for Kyrie, it must have been pretty disappointing for him because as he said he had already built a little bit of a relationship with Isaiah. At the end of the day, all was well because the Celtics were getting arguably a better player in return who just went to the finals. Kyrie and Gordon have since became pretty close and once again Gordon has built a relationship with Kyrie who is supposed to be one of the franchise cornerstones along with himself. All that to say this... How would it look if Boston gave Hayward all these promises about teaming him up with an elite guard just to have two of them at hand and let both of them go? I know people say that Danny should do whatever it takes to make the franchise better and all, but this is not 2k. People have feelings and people do feel betrayal. Hayward came here with the mentality that we'll be contenders for the foreseeable future. And although it's possible that even if we do trade Kyrie, the return we get can technically volt us into contention even further.. but why break something that didn't get the chance to materialize twice? In my opinion that would send a ripple effect through the NBA and would once again deprive us from being free agent contenders (remember those days before Al Horford finally broke the trend?) because it would make it seem like ownership is obsessed with trading and always trying to get the next big thing instead of seeing what they have. So that's how I see things.. how do you guys feel?