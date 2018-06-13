Wojnarowski: Celtics trying to trade for Kawhi Leonard

Wojnarowski is the ultimate NBA insider and built his career on accurate reporting which is nothing more than accurate LEAKS! Teams always leak information to him, that's why at trade deadlines he always reports the trades first, before anyone else. If you've followed him then you know what I'm talking about. ESPN hired him this past year because... if you can't beat him, hire him. I don't know how Woj did it, but whenever there's a story from an NBA team, he almost always gets it first. I'd love to know how he positioned himself as this ultimate insider, but that's a different story for a different day. Today is for the bomb he dropped on us earlier.

http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2780906-kawhi-leonard-trade-rumors-celtics-had-offer-rejected-lakers-76ers-interested

The news is that prior to the Feb. 9 deadline, the Celtics tried to trade for Kawhi. They offered the Spurs a trade package. (I would think this package was something along the lines of Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier, Kings 2019 pick). At least, the Celtics are making everyone think prior to Feb. 9 they tried to make a trade. That's all that matters here. I'll explain.

So at first glance, most people are going to see Woj's report and they're just going to say, "Who cares? It's just another leak with no substance. Forget about it!"

However, this is Wojnarowski we're talking about, so we know there's a high likelihood the information he reported today was just leaked to him, presumably by the Celtics.

Think about it... literally, right before Kawhi is scheduled to meet with Popovich to listen to Pop's supermax proposal... this story hits the wires. What are the odds? That doesn't just happen by chance. Actually, this kind of leak almost always happens right before a major trade.

Take Kyrie Irving for example...

Prior to the Celtics-Cavs Kyrie trade, there was NO known communication between the two teams. But, the hidden gem was when former Cavs GM, David Griffin, went public about two weeks before Celtics GM Danny Ainge made the Cavs an offer. Griffin put his (and Kyrie's) credibility on the line when he publicly stated that Kyrie would love to play for Brad Stevens. The news caught everyone by surprise, because prior to Griffin's leak, the Celtics weren't even on Kyrie's list of preferred teams. The Ringer wrote about it: https://www.theringer.com/nba/2017/8/7/16110768/david-griffin-comments-kyrie-irving-tyronn-lue

What I'm telling you is that David Griffin didn't make those statements by coincidence. Those statements were requested of him from someone high up within Boston's organization. "Hey, Griff, we want Kyrie but we want some assurance Kyrie is serious about us, too. We don't want to trade the farm for him, then he turns around and walks out on us after 2019 season."

And what happened next? Griffin went public (putting his credibility on the line) stating that Kyrie is in it to win it with Brad Stevens. The next thing you know... out of no where if you don't know how leaks work... Boston swooped in with a trade offer for Kyrie. See how it works, now?

The leak today by Wojnarowski is likely significant... or as some might like to say... the writing is on the wall moment. The timing of it is shocking. Literally, right before Kawhi meets with Pop, the Celtics leak it to Woj that they want Kawhi. Why the timing is shocking is because it's a dead giveaway that it's "crunch time" in the Kawhi trade. If my theory is true, Kawhi's camp requested the leak, because they're out of time. It's decision time. I expect a trade announcement or at least the beginning of trade talks with the Celtics to begin within 2 weeks.

Assuming it was a leak from the Celtics, which means assuming Wojnarowski isn't just sitting at home making sh*t up which he doesn't do, then there are only two scenarios at play here.

1. Celtics leaked the information so Kawhi would see it, in a desperate attempt to tip Kawhi off that if he just declines the supermax Pop offers him, they will swoop in and make the trade for him.

The problem with #1 is that it assumes there's absolutely, positively NO contact between C's organization and Kawhi's camp. That's silly I think. I think there's always some type of communication happening. And, it also assumes the Celtics were willing to alienate it's current players (such as Jaylen Brown) with today's leak by simply taking a shot in the dark at Kawhi. I doubt they'd alienate a guy like Jaylen Brown for a shot in the dark attempt at Kawhi. This brings me to point number 2.

2. Kawhi's camp was feeling a little paranoid that the Celtics might NOT trade for him, and they wanted some type of public statement or verification that the Celtics will in deed make the Spurs an offer if he declines the supermax.

#2 makes a lot of sense to me because if you're Team Kawhi, you're probably having some concerns that once Kawhi declines the Spurs Supermax, Boston could then leave him hanging. So, what do you do if you're Team Kawhi? You reach out to Boston and request some sort of proof to ease your paranoia, so that you feel 100% confident once Kawhi declines the supermax, Boston is coming for him.

So, Team Kawhi requests validation, and with Boston's leak, they received it. Here's how:

Boston just leaked a #WojBomb that is sure to alienate it's own players (Jaylen Brown must be trembling right about now at Woj's report. Right?) He sees that the Celtics tried to or at least are willing to trade for Kawhi, and he would be right to assume that he was or will be the key trade piece. That's why I said, it doesn't actually matter if the Celtics truly offered the Spurs a trade package. What matters here is that the Celtics are going to the lengths of alienating it's own players (especially Jaylen) to give Kawhi's camp the confirmation they're seeking. Why would the Celtics do that to their own players, unless they're dead serious about the Kawhi trade? Kawhi's camp knows Boston would never do a leak like that unless they're serious about the trade, so that's why they'd ask Boston's brass to make the leak.

Thus, the leak today just serves as a form of confirmation. It's not like, ultimate confirmation for Kawhi, nor is it ultimate destruction for Boston should the trade not happen... since it can never be proven the Celtics leaked the story. Plus, Boston's players are going to play, and play their best regardless. Still, alienating your key players is never something you want to do, you want their trust because you want your team to be full chemistry, clicking on all cylinders, right? So, you don't leak that story unless it's for a purpose. The WojBomb today, in my opinion, was one final confirmation prior to the trade. And it's almost a silly way to do business if you ask me. However, I'm not sure they had another alternative if a handshake or a "Press 1 if you're in." on the phone call... wasn't enough to ease everyone's concerns.

BTW, I think we all agree Jaylen Brown would be the key to the trade, right? Possibly Tatum or Kyrie, but it's not the point. The point is, the report today has definitely alienated key players on the celtics roster. The report today has made them insecure about their future with the team. There's NO WAY the Celtics do that to their key guys, in my opinion, unless a deal for Kawhi is very close to happening.

I think Kawhi is about to decline the Spurs offer, but he and his team wanted some type of public statement from the Celtics to prove or ensure to Kawhi that they're going to come and get him. I hope everyone followed my points and I know that if you did... you won't be surprised by what happens next. Let's hope Ainge doesn't give up too much for him. I'd be perfectly fine if he traded Jaylen Brown, Rozier or Smart, and the Kings pick.

I sure hope this happens. A starting 5 of Kyrie, Tatum, Hayward, Kawhi and Horford would win us a bunch of championships...

Finally, it all comes down to this... If Wojnarowski's leak originated from the Celtics, and I'm sure it did, then Kawhi has two (2) choices:

A. Stay in small market San Antonio and likely keep losing (with a coach who may retire sooner than later, and on a team that can't attract free agents), or

B. Join top 5 market Boston, and start winning. Start winning rings, and endorsement money. I'm sure he'd like to enter the GOAT conversation as an all time great, which requires winning rings. I'm also pretty sure he'd like to earn more than the $20M from Nike that he's currently earning. There's no doubt he knows about Kevin Durant's Nike deal (worth up to $300,000,000) and other superstar's endorsement deals, and realizes that the supermax SA can offer him pails in comparison to the money he can earn in Boston. Not only will he get a max-contract in Beantown, but when you combine that with the endorsement money he can earn (especially when he'll be playing into June every year) the Spurs supermax offer isn't nearly as sexy or profitable as it's made out to be.