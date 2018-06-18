Rumor: Celtics interested in guard Brad Wanamaker

Per David Pick (The “Woj” of overseas newsbreakers) the Boston Celtics are interested in bringing guard Brad Wanamaker back stateside.

I'm told the Boston Celtics are giving strong considering to bring over Euro star Brad Wanamaker - MVP of the Turkish finals with Fenerbahce. Other NBA teams with interest: ORL, BRK, PHI and MIA. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) June 18, 2018

Wanamaker finished his collegiate career with the University of Pittsburgh in 2011. After one season in the NBA G-League, he has played overseas since. He’s played in Italy, France, Germany and the last two years in Turkey.

This past year Wanamaker played for Fenerbahce Ulker in the Turkish League and Euroleague. In 69 appearances across all competitions, he averaged 11.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Wanamaker has been rumored to make a return to the United States for an NBA shot for several years now, but has chosen to remain in Europe. He’s a 6’4’’ combo-guard who projects to a bench role in the NBA. With Marcus Smart and Shane Larkin free agents and Terry Rozier up for contract extension, the Celtics could be looking for some extra backcourt depth.

Pick was previously on the mark when he reported Boston’s interest in both Daniel Theis and Shane Larkin. Theis, a German-native, had no previous NBA experience. Larkin, similar to Wanamaker, made a return to the United States, but had previous NBA experience.