Celtics to Keep are Horford Tatum Brown Rozier







These are my 4 keeps and under no circumstances do I trade those Horford Tatum and Brown. I rather keep Rozier, but he did falter in game 7 and I understand Irving is one of the top guards in the league vs Rozier just being a good guard.

The Irving vs Rozier with Smart decisions:

1) Let it play out and eventually lose 1,2,or all 3. That is unlikely, and I like the current team and think it is worth taking a run at the title next year.

2) Trade Rozier this off season. He won't net you near as much as Irving, but will have value. How much value is the key? Do you let him walk without getting anything back, but have him for a year to go for the title next year.

3) Sign Rozier this off-season and trade Irving. The advantage of trading Irving is you can get great assets back. Imagine the #1 pick in this years draft or Porzingis being added to the team that went 7 games with the Cavs, as well as, Hayward One thing to consider is even though Irving is a better player than Rozier, he takes away from the other players a little since he is a ball stopper and may stun the growth of Tatum and Brown. Also Rozier is a better defender than Irving.

Keeping Tatum and Brown and Horford are the most important pieces. Horford is needed for his intangibles and leadership and fits perfectly. He is perfectly happy with scoring 10 points a game but can score 20 when needed. Tatum and Brown. Nobody has any idea how good they will end up being and they are like 20 years old. The timing is perfect that after the Warriors fade in a couple of years, the Celtics grabbing the top spot for many years.

The one guy I would consider going after is Lebron James. I don't know how they can make it work with the money, but he fit in perfect with this team as he would with any team. If you just have to trade Irving for a high draft pick, not sign Smart, and maybe rework Horford and Hayward deals by adding a year and taking less money this upcoming year, that would be great. I double if Horford or Hayward would agree wo this, but if they did, this team could challenge the Warriors.