Should the Celtics stand pat or make moves this offseason?

THE ARGUMENT FOR STANDING PAT

First and foremost, the Celtics should stand pat because of how talented their roster will be next season. Everyone knows the narrative, a scrappy team without its two best players made it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the greatest player in the world. If they can do that, they should easily be able to make it to the Finals with Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward coming back. They will easily have the best roster in the Eastern Conference and maybe the second best roster in the league behind the Golden State Warriors.

Their young talent developed tremendously last season as well. Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier made vast improvements not only with their numbers from the previous season but by shining in starting roles and showing glimpses of elite talent at times.

Jayson Tatum exceeded expectations by having a tremendous year, scoring 14 points per game with five boards while shooting 47.5% from the field. Tatum also led the Celtics in scoring in the playoffs with 18.5 points per game and impressively is the first rookie since 1978 to score 300 or more points in a postseason.

The playoff experience the Celtic's young core got this past season should prove to be extremely valuable in the coming years because if this group stays together there is going to be a lot more playoff experience coming their way.

This Celtics team, as it stands right now, is already a title contender. They have exceptional depth: their plethora of wings, their frontcourt which now has Robert Williams. Terry Rozier, who has proven could be a starter in this league, to back up Kyrie Irving and a variety of role players that can step in when needed. And oh yea, one of the best coaches in the NBA to lead the group.

Their ability to switch up lineups to adhere to different matchups will be a nightmare for opposing teams. They have the ability to play small or big and run different sets to go from a half-court offense to a team adept at running in transition which Brad Stevens can masterfully engineer.

Having a stating five of Irving, Brown, Hayward, Tatum and Horford will be a style similar to what they run over in Golden State. A smaller lineup with speed, where everyone can shoot threes and guard multiple positions. Other teams will have a hard time trying to slow them down and their second unit with Rozier, Smart and Morris will be capable offensively and gritty on the defensive end. Smart, Morris and Baynes also add a certain toughness that you sometimes need in this league. The Celtics second unit will be one of the best, if not the best in the NBA.

The Celtics do not need to make any moves this offseason, they already have a title contending team that could be together for years to come if things work out well. Kyrie Irving hasn't come out and said he would stay in Boston but he hasn't said he's leaving either. What we do know, is that he has said he likes it here. He has praised the team, the organization, the coach and the city, plus he can make the most money by staying with the Celtics. There is some concern he may walk, but from what we know so far, signing long term with the Celtics isn't that far-fetched.

Irving should realize that if he does sign with the Celtics long term, they have the chance to be perennial title contenders.

"We had a really good training camp. Like a REALLY good training camp and the preseason games weren't even going to be the factor to determining how great we were going to be. I knew it from the first day"

-Kyrie Irving on The Bill Simmons Podcast about his early days as a Celtic

THE ARGUMENT FOR MAKING MOVES

The 2018 NBA offseason has proven to be filled with rumors, speculation and big names. First and foremost LeBron James free agency has been one of the biggest stories thus far and he plans on having a meeting with the Celtics. It is considered a long shot that the Celtics will sign him especially since Kyrie Irving essentially fled Cleveland seemingly because of LeBron but when the best player in the world wants to talk, you listen.

Aside from that, news the Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio has also surfaced with the Celtics being one of the teams consistently mentioned in those rumors because they apparently made a run at Leonard at last year's trade deadline.

The Celtics have more to offer the Spurs than pretty much any other team in the league as they have young talent, multiple draft picks acquired in trades and big name veterans.

Recent reports have also come out stating that the Spurs are refusing to trade Leonard to the Western Conference which only diminishes his value further since the market is essentially cut in half.

Of course not every Eastern Conference team will even want to trade for Leonard so the Celtics would easily be able to outbid any other team in the Kawhi Leonard hunt if they so choose.

Kyrie Irving's name has been thrown into possible trade scenarios for Leonard but then you have to start thinking about which player would be easier to get to commit long term to the Celtics.

Leonard, like Kyrie Irving only has one year left on his deal so if Danny Ainge is thinking Kyrie might walk anyway, then trading for Kawhi would be the right move because maybe you can get him to commit. It's also worth noting that the Spurs were one of the teams Kyrie Irving mentioned to Cleveland as a place he would want to go when asking for a trade.

Alternatively, if the Celtics aren't looking to give up Irving it might be hard to pry Kawhi away from the Spurs without giving up Jayson Tatum, something I don't think the Celtics are willing to do.

The Spurs are going to look for something big in return because Leonard was one of the best players in the league last time he played but what bodes well for the Celtics (and any other team for that matter) is the fact that Leonard hasn't really played in over a year, he has had multiple injuries and there is also a big question mark on his character after he never returned to play when it was reported that he was healthy.

Couple that with the fact that he wants out of San Antonio and only has a year left on his contract and you have the lowest his trade value can possible be for his talent level.

This is all good news for the Celtics and maybe sending Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown and someone like Marcus Morris and some draft picks would be enough. This is certainly a long shot but the Spurs keep narrowing the market for him and the closer we get to next year's trade deadline, the more desperate they become. Kawhi's trade value is diminishing by the day so making a trade for him could pay dividends.

Just imagine an Irving, Hayward, Leonard, Tatum, Horford starting five... if that doesn't give you a raging Ainge (shout out to Felger and Mazz) then I don't know what will.

Also, when looking at who the Celtics will have to face to get Banner 18 we are probably talking about LeBron James and/or the Golden State Warriors who obviously have Kevin Durant.

When beating either of the aforementioned, it is imperative to have someone capable of negating their huge impact on the game as much as possible and no one had been better at that than Kawhi Leonard. Widely regarded as the best two way player in the league, Leonard has made it difficult for the likes of LeBron and Durant to dominate games.

Having a guy like that can make all the difference in the world when facing the best players in the world.

Now for the Celtics, acquiring Leonard is all about what you would have to give up. The question is would Danny Ainge be comfortable giving up Kyrie and having Terry Rozier be the guy at the one? Or does he try to give up some of the young core that has showed so much promise?

No matter what, going after Kawhi Leonard is a gamble. High risk, high reward.

If Ainge can pull off a deal for him without giving up half the team and can convince him to sign long term (and not head to LA after a season) then we will be looking at a Celtics dynasty in the making.



