Ainge is driving the price up in Kawhi Leonard stakes

I do believe that the Celtics are interested in Kawhi Leonard. However, Danny Ainge doesn’t pay premium prices for players with only one year left on their contracts. At a position that the Celtics are loaded at. Yet, Danny Ainge is in the hunt for Kawhi for two reasons. One, is to try and get an All-Star player at a bargain price to an already loaded Celtics team. Two is to drive up the price on Kawhi.

One of the unintended side effects of the Nets trade was that the Nets were flush with cap room and nobody on their roster worthy to spend it on. The Nets in turn drove up the price teams had to pay to keep their own players like Otto Porter with the Wizards. The Spurs don’t mind Danny Ainge’s somewhat low ball trade offer of sign and trade Marcus Smart, Yabusele, Memphis pick, Clippers pick and Celtics pick for Leonard. It forces either the Lakers or the Sixers to give up more assets to trade for Leonard. Just by being in negotiations with the Spurs, Danny Ainge smartly uses his war chest of assets to drive up the prices on players. Even though he really has no intention of making a deal.