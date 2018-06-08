Cavs trade that will keep LeBron in Cleveland and make them competitive again

I know this is the Celts page. With all this rumor on LeBron leaving I thought I thought of a way to keep LeBron in Cleveland and become competitive again.

Cavs will trade

Jr Smith

Tristen Thompson

Jordan Clarkson

Net picks 2018, cavs pick 2022 & right to swap picks for 2023

To hornets for:

Kemba walker

Nick batum

Cody zeller

This trade will certainly greatly improve the cavs and rationale behind hornets doing it is because they are already looking to rebuild and wants to trade Kemba in order to dump contract.

The 3players hornets took back all their contract will be expiring in 2020 which allows them shed contract earlier as all the players on their team now all have contracts until 2021exvept for kemba. They also get draft pick and they can tank now as. they own all of their own picks