Boston Celtics show interest in James Nunnally

Despite a team that Ainge described as, “not having any needs” the Celtics are still looking to upgrade on a budget. The new target is from a familiar place.

Ben Rohrbach of the Parquet Post has reported that the Celtics have shown interest in Fenerbahce wing James Nunnally. The 27 year old journeyman has made a name for himself overseas as a pesky defender and one of the most prolific shooters in Europe.

As a G-league cast-off, Nunnally believes that he was an early casualty of the way the game was being played. For him, the idea of making it in the league came after watching the Spurs and the Heat in the finals.

“Five years ago, it was more isolation and mid-range, but when you look back — when the Spurs were playing the Heat, when Danny Green and Gary Neal were just going off — you saw what they were doing, just spreading the court,”

Nunnally is a career 44% three-point shooter on 3.5 attempts who has shown an ability to take and make 3’s from all type of situations.

Boston isn’t alone in its pursuit of Nunnally with the Rockets, Timberwolves, Clippers, Spurs, and others reportedly going after him hard. It’ll be interesting to see if Boston can convince the hotly recruited to wing to come into a situation where a role isn’t guaranteed.