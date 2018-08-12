Let me start this by saying I am looking forward to this upcoming Celtics season as much as anybody. I believe that if any team has the versatility to match up with the Warriors next season it will be the Celtics. However, all summer when I have imagined what this team will look like when we finally see the whole starting 5 healthy for at least one whole game, something has held back my excitement. This "something" is Terry Rozier. After witnessing Scary Terry rise up to the occasion like he did last season when Kyrie went down, especially come playoff time, it is hard to look at him the same way. Terry Rozier has always been one of my favorite players, but part of that always had to do with him being the only remaining celtic I have met in real life. Regardless, I have always been enticed by his talent and at the start of the year joked that he was a more athletic Kyrie. When he proved me right for as long as he did I won't lie I was a bit surprised. While Rozier does lack Kyrie's elite ability to score in isolation and isn't on his level as a playmaker or finisher, there are many things he does better than Kyrie. Rozier has shown that he is a great rebounder for a point guard, and has more athleticism to keep up with guys on defense. For a lot of the playoffs we didn't miss Kyrie's offense and him not being there allowed the offense to be more well spread with Horford, Tatum, and Brown all scoring more in the playoffs. This brings us to the Terry Rozier dilemma...

No, the dilemma isn't whether he should start over Kyrie, the dilemma is more complex than that. While I think Rozier is great, I don't think anyone would want him starting over Kyrie. The real dilemma is about maximizing the Celtics play on the court, maximizing assets, and maximizing the Celtics window for title contention. I will break it down:

If the Celtics want to win the championship this year, I'd say that they are in as a good a position to do so right now as they could be. However, looking at the Golden State Warriors, I think everyone in the league understands that when fully healthy their starting 5 may be near impossible to overcome. So, if the Celtics want to win the most titles possible this is what they have to consider, Terry Rozier and Kyrie Irving are free agents next season. Next off season, the Celtics will be in a similar position that they were with Marcus Smart this year. But, the difference is I think that the market for a player of Roziers talents would end up costing the Celtics more than they could pay. Letting Rozier walk for nothing just doesn't make sense. The way I see it the Celtics two best options are either trading Kyrie or trading Rozier. For me this is just as much about maximizing our lineups as it is about the money. I just don't think the Celtics need Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier, and Kyrie Irving. Call me crazy, but I think that terry rozier and Marcus Smart are two player that should be on the floor at the same time. Marcus will never be able to shoot well enough to excel at this position, and his playmaking ability is underrated and could help the team a lot. If the Celtics trade Rozier for maybe a veteran big or a future pick, they can slide Jabari Bird in for Marcus Smart as the backup shooting Guard and put Marcus at point, a position that suits him better. I think this would maximize the Celtics talent and allow them to retain Kyrie. Same goes for Kyrie, they could allow Rozier to keep his spot as starting point guard which he proved he could lock down and use Kyrie to get a star big.

I think that the Celtics have the luxury to allow one of these players to walk if needed, as they have tremendous assets and a great team and coach as is, I just believe that if they want to win for years to come this is one way they could get an upper hand on the rest of the League.