The Celtics Rebuild Ends Next Summer!

Danny Ainge was the mastermind behind one of the smoothest and fastest rebuilds in the history of the NBA. So first of all, let me say this: Thank God for Danny!

However, the rebuild is not over yet! We overachieved in 2016. We overachieved in 2017. We overachieved last year. Let's not let our play the last 3 years get in our heads. We are not winning a championship this year unless 3 of the 5 starters on the Warriors are out of the finals. I believe we can make it there, but a championship this year seems like a far cry. I don't mean to be a bore, I'm just being realistic. And realistically, the rebuild is not over. There will be some more flux in the roster between now and next summer. We have between 2 and 4 picks in next year's draft. We have decisions to make on some of our rotation players. And that is why I will set the deadline for our rebuild as next years free agency.

Let's start it off with our free agents. I will assume that Smart, Brown, Hayward, Tatum, Baynes, and Williams are guaranteed to stay. Guerschon and Semi have team options which I'm not sure both will be exercised. Kyrie, Morris, Theis, and Wanamaker are UFA. Rozier is a restricted free agent, and Horford has a team option. What's going to happen?

Al Horford:

I predict that Horford is going to opt into his contract, because 30M is a lot of money to turn down as he is not getting anywhere near that any place else. What happens after that is up for grabs, but I assume Horford would settle for something like a 3 year 60M contract or maybe even a 4 year 70M contract. But the point is Horford will be a Celtic for a while. So let's add him to the roster.

Kyrie Irving / Terry Rozier:

A double entry because their fates with the Celtics are tied. I believe either Kyrie or Rozier stays beyond next summer, and not both. The owners are willing to spend, but as long as it is within limits. Personally I think the Kyrie to Knicks hype is fake, and that's just New York media pushing the topic. And I would assume the Celtics prefer to keep Kyrie on a max rather than have to pay Rozier around 20M. So I say we keep Kyrie and Rozier leaves the Celtics, whether through a S&T, free agency, or maybe a mid-season trade.

Marcus Morris:

Morris is a very valuable piece to the Celtics. He adds toughness and bench scoring. He can be a bail out option late in games when no one is performing. He is a vital player to the bench, but he is not irreplaceable. Him and his brother signed with the same agent, and they are both Philly guys. I have a feeling they are going to play on the same team next year, and that won't be the Celtics.

Daniel Theis:

I love Theis. I loved him since the first 5 minutes of his first pre-season game last year. I believe he will play much more this year. But he is an unrestricted free agent next year. Keeping him would be a matter of how much would it cost to keep him. If he settles for something like 3 year 10M, then I'm all for it. If he starts exceeding the 5M/year mark, we'd be better off replacing him. But I assume he will stay with the Celtics beyond next year.

Wanamaker, Ojeleye, Yabusele, Bird:

These players are all on non-guaranteed contracts. It becomes a matter of roster size and cost. The Celtics could have 4 picks next year, and if that was the case, I believe Wanamaker is definitely not on the roster. From the other 3, I believe the pecking order is A) Ojeleye, B) Bird, C) Yabusele.

We'll see how all of this shakes out, but let's now move on to the draft. We have 4 picks, some have a higher chance of conveying than others. Assuming Rozier and Morris are leaving in free agency, we would be needing a guard and a forward to round out our bench of Smart, Theis, and Baynes. Let's have a look at what we have.

Sacramento/Philly Pick:

The Kings will be bad. Very, very bad. But not Atlanta bad. I believe we will end up having the Kings pick, somewhere between 2 and 5. In that range, I would be picking Zion Williamson. Not for his hype, but for his fit with this team. Forget Kyrie, Hayward, and Horford. A wing rotation of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Zion Williamson would be a terror for all teams for at least the next 7 years. Tatum is going to be our starting PF, but that is because he is better suited than our other options. What if we had an athletic freak off the bench, which would help easing him into the NBA, coming in to dominate opposing back-up power forwards the likes of Kyle Kuzma (had to do it), Ryan Anderson, Dario Saric, Patrick Patterson, and others. I think the fit, potential, and athleticism is too great to pass on.

Memphis Pick (Top-8 Protected):

Memphis were bad next year, but they won't be as bad this year. Last year, they had no player capable of playing the SF position. They added Kyle Anderson who is a very good player in my opinion. They will have Mike Conley back, and they will elect to play Marc Gasol more than they did last year. Jaren Jackson will also help, and having David Fizdale will definitely ensure they will not be trying to lose. The Grizzlies will hand us the 9th-12th pick, and with that we will select Bol Bol. A very raw prospect, but raw prospects need time and with the roster we have we can afford some time to develop a 7'3" 3&D center.

Clippers Pick (Lottery Protected):

This pick will most likely not convey. The Clippers are not that bad but the West is just that good. It rolls over to the following season which is either a trade chip to use in trades or a way of acquiring cheap talent as our roster becomes more expensive.

Our Own Pick:

Likely to end up somewhere in the 25-30 range. With that pick I'm very comfortable taking the chance on an international prospect like Luka Samanic. That would give us less contracts to worry about and a trade chip that is not on our books.

So after all this trouble, the roster after that would look something like this

PG: Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart

SG: Jaylen Brown, Jabari Bird

SF: Gordon Hayward, Zion Williamson

PF: Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Robert Williams

C: Al Hordorf, Aron Baynes, Bol Bol

We have 3 spots remaining, and bird rights or team options on Wanamaker, Yabusele, and Ojeleye. We can choose to keep them, trade them, or simply waive them and sign other players using exceptions. Hopefully Rozier takes the QO, or even better, signs for a similar contract to Marcus Smart!