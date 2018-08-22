Some More Realistic Trade Proposals for Boston

Swinging for the fences is a rush. Hypothesizing about getting a player like Anthony Davis is exciting, especially when we know Danny Ainge has the assets to do it. However, reality is not like an NBA 2K franchise mode. Massive trades that disrupt team continuity don't just happen. There need to be multiple catalysts. The Celtics could always improve, so trade proposals are logical and fair, but consistent blockbuster ideas are a bit exhausting. This post is going to give a few smaller, reasonable trades that help the Celtics but don't shatter the earth. I'll explain why we want these players and why I think each trade is plausible. Note: All of these trades are successful on ESPN's Trade Machine

Proposal One: Celtics add a Rebounding Beast via the Clippers

Celtics Get: C Boban Marjonavic, PG Jawun Evans

Clippers Get: PF Marcus Morris, PF Guerschon Yabusele

Boban Marjonavic is an incredibly curious player. Check out this article by Fivethirtyeight. In addition, Boban grabbed four rebounds in just eight minutes per game last season. Per 36 minutes, he averaged a staggering 18.9 rebounds. While $7 million may be a bit high for a player that has virtually no range and is hard to switch on defense, his rebounding and sheer body size are worth a look. Boban and Marcus Morris are both on expiring deals, so there is no long-term commitment for either team. In addition, Jawun Evans adds some needed guard depth for Boston while Yabusele is a young but slow-growing big that isn't needed. Marcus Morris is the best player in the deal, but Boban has the most upside.

Proposal Two: Celtics Find a Bench Scorer in Jeremy Lamb

Celtics Get: SG Jeremy Lamb, 2019 OKC unprotected second-round pick

Hornets Get: PF Marcus Morris, PF Semi Ojeleye

The Celtics' bench is deceptively troubling. Last year they actually posted a negative overall net rating, and their offensive rating was 26th in the league. Rozier is a great offensive player, but he gets little help from Smart and Morris, Ojeleye and Aron Baynes. Jeremy Lamb is on a fairly large contract at $7.4 million, but again, it's expiring. He's good on offense and passable on defense, and he and Smart could switch between playing shooting guard an small forward. By trading him, the Hornets open up room to give Malik Monk a real test and also get an instantly productive Marcus Morris, since they are still chasing a playoff berth.

Proposal Three: Offload Rozier

Celtics Get: SF Justise Winslow, SG Rodney McGruder, 2022 unprotected second round pick

Heat Get: PG Terry Rozier, PF Guerschon Yabusele

Remember when Danny Ainge was going to trade a boatload of picks to get Justise Winslow? Now he doesn't have to. Winslow has been effective on the Heat, although he hasn't been able to score proficiently. While bench offense would struggle, having a knockdown shooter like McGruder would allow Winslow and Smart to drive inside. Winslow will also likely be much cheaper to sign long-term when compared to Rozier. Guerschon is merely a potential player, so losing him doesn't hurt. Smart could now play point guard and use his facilitating skills more effectively. For the Heat, this trade would clear up a wing logjam while giving Goran Dragic a running mate in the backcourt.

Proposal Four: Dealing with An Enemy

Celtics get: SF Kelly Oubre Jr.

Wizards get: Guerschon Yabusele, Boston top-20 protected first round pick (conveys to two second-rounders)

Does Boston like Kelly Oubre? Maybe not. But he brings the same youth and intensity as Marcus Smart, just with less defense. Oubre hit an acceptable 34% of threes last year and scored at a fairly solid clip, so he'd be a boost to the Celtics bench. Giving up a first-rounder may seem a bit much, but that selection likely would have no place to play next year, whereas Oubre can carve out a nice role as backup small forward. If he and Marcus jell, they'd be a psychological nightmare for opponents. The Wizards get more players: Yabusele could eventually slot into an older frontcourt, and a first-round pick will help develop a bench with Yabu and Troy Brown.

Proposal Five: The "Blockbuster"

Celtics Get: C Dwight Powell (Mavericks), PG J.J. Barea (Mavericks)

Mavericks Get: PG Jeremy Lin (Hawks), PF Marcus Morris (Celtics)

Hawks Get: PG Terry Rozier (Celtics), PF Guerschon Yabusele (Celtics), C Ray Spalding (Mavericks)

The Celtics accomplish two things here: they get rid of Terry Rozier and his potentially large contract and give him to a non-contender. They also add Dwight Powell, a center on a large contract but one who I believe is incredibly underrated, and J.J. Barea, a sneaky good veteran point guard on a cheap deal who won't cost much if he wants to resign. Powell becomes the backup 5 behind Aron Baynes and adds dynamic offense to the Celtics bench. Meanwhile, the Mavs grab a good mentor for Dennis Smith Jr. in Jeremy Lin and another veteran that will satisfy Mark Cuban's refusal to tank in Marcus Morris. In a crowded West, the Mavs become a dark horse eighth-seed threat. The Hawks get even younger. They can afford to pay Terry Rozier $20 million to play next to Trae Young. Yabusele and Ray Spalding are also fliers and cap clearers. I think this trade is a win-win-win for each team's general direction.

You'll notice that there isn't a lot of variation in who the Celtics are trading. That's because I considered the starting lineup off-limits. Marcus Smart, Aron Baynes, Jabari Bird and Brad Wanamaker are also ineligible currently due to the Recently Signed Restriction. I believe these trades are all sensible because they help the Celtics in an area of need, help the other team as well, and only involve players that would reasonably be traded. But let me know! What trade makes absolutely no sense? What trade should be completed?