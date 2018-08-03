 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Celtics sign PJ Dozier to a two-way contract

The Celtics fill their second two-way slot as they finalize their roster before Training Camp.

NBA: Preseason-Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Deveney of Sporting News reported on Friday morning that the Boston Celtics have filled their second two-way player contract slot with PJ Dozier, a 6’6” combo guard who last played with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Last season with the Thunder, the undrafted guard from the 2017 NBA Draft class only appeared in 2 games, averaging just 1.0 point in 1.5 minutes per game. However, with OKC’s G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, he averated 13 points and 5.6 rebounds to go with 2.8 assists. He shot 46% from the field, 34% from 3 and 65% from the free-throw line.

Celtics fans searching for posting material can look to Dozier’s per-36 numbers, with him averaging 24 points, 12 rebounds and 12 turnovers. This means . . . absolutely nothing, but do with that information what you will.

Dozier is known for being the first to take Kevin Durant’s prized #35 jersey upon his arrival with the Thunder, but Celtics fans will appreciate why. Dozier is the late Reggie Lewis’ second cousin, so he wears #35 to honor a member of the Celtics family. Boston has retired Reggie Lewis’ #35, so it’s unclear at this moment what number Dozier will adopt as he joins the team.

With the Celtics signing Jabari Bird to a guaranteed contract and Kadeem Allen signing a contract with the New York Knicks, the Celtics have filled their two-way slots with Walt Lemon Jr. and now PJ Dozier. The Celtics will continue to fill out their training camp roster spots as Media Day approaches in September.

