Ainge and the Split Rebuild

Many fans point to Hayward’s devastating injury on opening night of the 2017/18 season as perhaps the most pivotal moment in recent Celtics memory. We all wonder ‘what could have been’ if he’d stayed healthy. I happen to think that in time we’ll look back on a different moment during that season as being truly pivotal – the playoffs and Tatum’s breakout. That was where a clear rift emerged, effectively separating the roster into two halves (young and old). So let’s wind the clocks back to that offseason (after the Game 7 loss to the Cavs) and play out a few different scenarios that could have and perhaps should have taken place over the following year:

Scenario 1:

The Celtics trade away some combination of Tatum, Brown, Smart, Rozier and their treasure trove of extra draft picks (Kings, Clippers, Grizzlies) for Kawhi Leonard and/or Anthony Davis. Is this move risky? – without a doubt. But the opportunity to pair one or both of these superstars with Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward would likely be enough to get the Celtics to an NBA finals. They’re mortgaging their long-term future but drastically increasing their chances of winning a Championship or perhaps multiple in the interim. It’s not what I’d be in favor of given the injury concerns and likelihood of losing said players in FA, but I could be convinced that it’s the surest path to Banner 18.

Scenario 2:

The Celtics trade away some combination of Irving, Hayward, Horford, Morris, Baynes and other pieces ancillary to the young core. They take on bad money (short-term pain) but stockpile future draft picks and rookies with high potential upside. They are not particularly competitive in the short-term (6th/7th seed) but handing the keys over to the young guns allows them to progress up their development curves rapidly. By the time their contract extensions kick-in, the team is on the same timeline and armed to the teeth with the necessary cap space and talent to win a Championship. Moreover, their window for success is extended given the relative age of the core. This is the more sensible option and the one I would lean towards.

Scenario 3:

The Celtics trade away nothing in an attempt to be both competitive now and in the future. The 2018/19 season is an outright catastrophe; the team dynamics are off and the locker room becomes toxic. This culminates in an embarrassing defeat to the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. Irving, Horford, Morris and Baynes later depart in FA. In the offseason shake up, Rozier is dealt as part of a S&T that sees Kemba Walker come to Boston. Enes Kanter is also signed. These moves are made partly out of panic (to save face) and partly because they have cap space and remain keen on being a contender. The next season is generally super enjoyable and a total contrast to the year previous. The team surpasses expectations to reach the 2019/20 ECF but blows a golden opportunity to make the NBA finals by losing to a less talented but more experienced Heat team. Despite efforts to keep him, Hayward leaves in FA. Kanter is traded. They add Tristan Thompson and Jeff Teague to fill holes in a depleted roster. There are serious question marks surrounding Walker’s knee health. As of today they are lacking depth; over 50% of the active roster is made up of 1st or 2nd year rookies. The success of the franchise now rests almost entirely on Jayson Tatum (MVP) and Jaylen Brown’s (All-NBA) ascension to superstardom; anything short of this and the team is going nowhere.

Hindsight is 20/20 and this sort of theorizing allows us to avoid the many complications encountered in reality. Which is why these scenarios reflect harshly on Ainge and the FO – this is somewhat unfair. They didn’t plan for Irving, Horford and Hayward’s departures, nor for Kemba’s injury, nor for the bevy of picks to end up being so mediocre. Having said that, it’s wrong to absolve them of all responsibility and put these things down to just bad luck or the blatant incompetence of other franchises (Philly and Charlotte). Part of a GM’s role is risk mitigation; having the foresight to read personalities/situations, putting in place contingency plans to deal with problems ahead of time. Over the last two seasons, decisions have been characterized by misjudgement, by reactivity instead of proactivity, by scrambling together plan B’s and C’s when the window to exert control/leverage had already passed. Scenario’s 1 and 2 are both strategies with the same destination (NBA Championship) in mind but totally different ways of getting there. Scenario 3 is just letting events unfold as they may and dealing with the broken glass. In this appraisal then, Ainge and the FO are not beyond reproach.

The recent history of the NBA has shown us that you’re either in ‘win-now’ mode or ‘win-later’ mode. Following the 2017/18 playoffs, the Celtics FO had a tough but binary decision to make – stick with the young guys or stick with the old guys. They didn’t want to choose and instead allowed the course to be charted by circumstance. It’s wrong to criticize someone for making a bold decision, whether the outcome turns out to be good or bad, so long as that decision is made with the right intent, logic and conviction. But by refusing to make any decision at all, we shouldn’t be surprised if when it’s all said and done, the Celtics end up empty-handed.