Boston Celtics Simulation vs. Blazers with Sean Grande & Cedric Maxwell

The Celtics return home not only seeking to protect their recent surge of winning, but also history. They won’t be able to hold Carmelo Anthony from passing John Havlicek and Paul Pierce in all-time scoring, as he’s reached within a two buckets of passing both. They’ll try to prevent him from doing it below the pair’s retired jerseys.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum pose a challenging scoring duo for a Celtics team that routinely has issues stopping guards attacking on the ball. Join us tonight for Celtics Simulation, as CLNS Media continues to broadcast a hypothetical close to the postponed season.

Hosts Nick Gelso and Kendrick Perkins will preview and recap the game before and after our broadcast led by Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell, starting at 8 p.m. and we’ll feature every scheduled game remaining with the Timberwolves next on Sunday. They’ll all broadcast live on our Celtics Post Game Show stream from beginning to end with availability on-demand the next day.

CLNS Media Post Game Live Episode #71

Boston Celtics (48-23) vs. Portland Trailblazers (31-41)

8 p.m., TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts.

