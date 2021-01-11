Is Gordon Hayward worth the money?

When the Charlotte Hornets swooped in and grabbed Gordon Hayward for 120M most labeled it a massive overpay. I did not. With Hayward now featured as a number one option he is leading a young Hornets towards a potential playoff spot. When given the opportunity he was the Celtics best playmaker last year and to no surprise he is showing those skills with Charlotte. As a Celtics fan I’d love to have a guy capable of dropping 44 points, instead we have Carson Edwards and Javonte Green lol. Wouldn’t you feel much better if we had Hayward and Scary Terry? If Hayward continues at this All Star level pace I think Charlotte will be laughing at their critics on their way to the playoffs.





