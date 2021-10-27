Must C’s: Jaylen Brown puts Miles Bridges on a poster

There are dunks at All-Star Weekend that take your breath away. The contestants walk on air and their athleticism is only matched by their creativity and choreography. But there’s nothing like an in-game dunk.

After getting down 12 midway through the fourth quarter, the Celtics stormed back, fueled by a full court press and timely shot making. In overtime, that powder keg of a game exploded when Jaylen Brown broke away in transition for this slam:

IT'S THE JAYLEN BROWN SHOW



MOVE OUT OF THE WAY WHEN HE'S COMING TO THE RIM MILES ☘️ pic.twitter.com/sQFDp1fShD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 26, 2021

Man, there’s just a way that moment gets punctuated with a full crowd in the stands and their collective heart getting pulled out of their chests. Let’s see it again from a few other angles:

EVERY ANGLE of Jaylen Brown's huge slam, punctuating the @celtics 14-0 closing run in overtime!@FCHWPO: 30 PTS, 9 REB, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/9fyUPldY8N — NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2021

It’s like watching waves violently crashing up against the rocks and the undercurrent immediately sucking away all the energy of the impact. After the game, Jayson Tatum said, “that was big time. You expect that out of him though.”

Jaylen Brown wasn’t as modest. “Miles obviously is one of the better athletes in the league, so I knew if I tried to lay it up, he was going to sent me back to Boston. So, I knew if I went up, I was going up with bad intentions,” Brown said.

“Bad intentions.” The poster dunk is one thing, but to have a killer line in the postgame presser is another.

For what it’s worth, here’s Robert Williams alley-oop dunk near the close of regulation that was almost as loud as Brown’s:

OH MY GOODNESS



Jayson Tatum throws it up to Robert Williams and he brings the house DOWN ☘️ pic.twitter.com/JtN295jSUT — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 26, 2021