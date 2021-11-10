Halftime Hot Takes: Rob Williams defies logic in first half

Scottie Barnes is a young Celtic Killer in the making

In the second game of the season, Scottie Barnes put up 25 points and 13 rebounds, dominating the Celtics as a rookie. The No. 4 pick is making an early case for rookie of the year, and more importantly a future Celtic Killer in the making. He could have the potential to join Ish Smith and Khris Middleton in a half decade or so.

Barnes started off hot tonight with four points and four boards. He also was a menace on defense. The writing is on the wall, Scottie is coming for the mantle of 2020s Celtic Killer. He finished the first half with 13 points and six rebounds. I look forward to hating seeing him on the Raptors for a while, but respecting him immensely.

Robfficiency at it’s finest

Rob Williams will turn in a hilariously perfect game every so often, like in the season opener where he went 5-5 and put up a 16-10 rebound, five block, three steal and three assist stat line with one foul and no turnovers. Absolutely 2k MyCareer levels of efficiency.

We’re in the midst of one right now, a future A+ teammate grade in the making. Rob has 14 points and nine rebounds on 7-8 shooting. It’s unreal.

Starting off 3-3 with all three coming on putbacks is peak “Robfficiency,” which Webster’s Dictionary defines as “the ability to defy the general laws of statistics as it pertains to inferior mortals on the hardwood.”

It’s for real, guys

“It” being this improved defense. It has seriously come around for this team since the first few games. Since the Orlando third quarter, Boston’s defense has been much better than during their early season slide.

This Raptors team put up 115 in the first matchup, but were severely limited in this first half. Obviously, it’s early and not determinative of the whole season, but it feels like this level of defensive consistency and effort will be here to stay so long as the team stays relatively healthy.

Holding a much improved Raptors team that hung a near 30-point loss on their head under 50 points in the first is a good omen for the future.

Tatum Triple Double?

Jayson Tatum is on triple-double watch tonight, as he already has a double-double in the first with 11 points and 10 rebounds. He has five assists as well, so keep your eyes peeled for that triple-double.