Cousin Stizz thinks he’s the Celtics’ bad luck charm

Cousin Stizz will give the Celtics about 30 games until he makes any strong conclusions about where the team is going after a 4-6 start. The Dorchester native rapper and songwriter knows one thing: the team keeps losing when he attends the games.

“I feel like I gotta stop going to Celtics games. Every time I go to Celtics games, they lose,” he said during in an interview with Ashley Nicole Moss, Kristian Winfield and Lethal Shooter on Uninterrupted’s Certified Buckets podcast. “We’ve been losing every time I pull up, bro.”

Stizz — whose Suffolk County and Monda mixtapes between 2015-2016 made him the most visible Boston-based rapper nationally — may have been on his way to becoming the C’s answer to Spike Lee courtside once he acquired season tickets, once he got more fits off. He might’ve even thrown together a green suit.

But the string of losses piling up when he attends could have him second-guessing how often he attends though, as he awaits purchasing season tickets. That trend goes back to his earliest games sitting in the balcony at TD Garden with the Boys & Girls Club.

As Stizz gained notoriety and his seats moved closer to the floor, he became friends with members of the C’s, specifically Marcus Smart. Damone Clark, a young friend of Stizz’, got diagnosed with cancer and eventually passed away, but during his fight, Smart spent time with him throughout.

“In a speech (Smart) made a while back, he ended up talking about the lil homie (Clark), and that meant a lot.” Stizz said. “He was good for them, and I got the kid’s name tatted on my arm. For me, he’s been golden since that day and every time I see him it’s been nothing but love.”

Despite whatever bad luck Stizz thinks he’s bringing to the Garden, he’ll still rep his hometown team when it matters most. Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Stizz became tight over each other’s shared love of the other’s profession. Stizz will tamper if the time ever comes that Towns looks elsewhere, he assured.

Miles Bridges, the Most Improved Player candidate with the Hornets, received some love for his rapping ability among the breadth of players forging artistic careers off the court, like Damian Lillard, Victor Oladipo and Kawhi Leonard even trying his hand at A&Ring his recent album Culture Jam.

Stizz, who last released Trying to Find My Next Thrill in 2019, has a new unnamed third studio record on the way led by his single Say Dat. He appeared alongside fellow NBA fan and rapper Freddie Gibbs as a surprise guest during Gibbs’ headline performance for a small festival at Underground at Ink Block, near South Station in Boston, just a few subway stops from where Stizz grew up.

The fans in attendance lit up seeing the local rising star being recognized by Gibbs, one of rap’s biggest stars, performing Say Dat and throwing his hands up behind Gibbs as he performed his own jam, Crime Pays.

On stage, Stizz continues to be one of the area’s rising stars. Courtside, he’s got advice for a young Celtics team looking to find their identity, too. “The ball stops. You know what I’m saying?” Stizz said. “In the fourth quarter, it seems like the ball stops moving. To me, that’s just not how we win games. We’ve never won games doing that. I get what Marcus Smart is saying. But at the same time, that can’t leave the locker room.”