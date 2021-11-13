Dennis Schroder’s advice to Celtics after 38 point explosion - post-game videos

The smiles, pleasant moods and complimentary remarks continue as Boston seems to finally be finding their footing. Jayson Tatum said he’s sick of OT games already, but it was a good team win against the depleted defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Sit back and press play to hear some relaxing sounds of a team gaining confidence...

DENNIS SCHRODER

BOSTON, MA — Dennis Schroder spoke to the media after the Celtics 112-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in OT.

Dennis Schröder on his 38 point performance: “I just gotta be comfortable pushing the pace on the offensive end. I think everybody just play free, have fun and play. I think that’s when we’re at our best.”

JAYSON TATUM

Jayson Tatum spoke to the media after the Celtics 112-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in OT.

Jayson Tatum on all these overtime games: “Obviously I’m tired of all of these OT games.”

Tatum on the next two games against Cleveland: “We gotta’ stop Tacko. That’s the game plan.”

IME UDOKA:

Celtics Head Ime Udoka spoke to the media after the Celtics 112-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in OT.

Ime Udoka on Dennis Schröder’s 38 point peformance: “He’s finding his way. He’s brought his bench role to the starting lineup...He got hot late and we rode his hand there.”

Ime Udoka felt Celtics came out flat cause Giannis was out: “First message (before the game) was don’t let it be an inclination to let down naturally when a guy was missing. The other guys are going to play hard and come in with a nothing to lose attitude and they did.”

Looking forward to hearing from you in the comments section below.

Follow me on Twitter here. Celtics All-Access here, NBA History here.

If you want all Celtics content only, check out CLNS’ Celtics All-Access Channel. For historical videos, podcasts from NBA Legends and an assortment of other archived footage from the Celtics and Lakers and the other NBA75 teams, check out my new channel, CLNS’ History here.

Follow me on Twitter here. Celtics All-Access here, NBA History here.