Celtics PRIDE podcast: Boston’s defense, isolation ball, and the Schroder coaster

The Celtics PRIDE team recaps the past two games versus the Cleveland Cavaliers to bring the team to 7-7 on the year after going 5-2 in the last 7 games. They also discuss the team’s style of play and propensity for isolation scoring and thus a lack of ball movement.

“For the love of Celtics Pride, I need some ball movement in my Celtics. I need my Celtics to play together as a unit and play like a team instead of this ‘my turn your turn basketball.’” - Josh Motenko

Mike counters with the tale of the tape of the Celtics recent defensive teamwork - demonstrating why fans should be excited by the Celtics recent play on that end of the floor.

Then the pod clarifies the language that had been used on recent episodes regarding Jayson Tatum’s mental toughness. The conversation turns to talk of “grit,” “resiliency,” and “avoidance.” The guys geek out on psychological definitions, referencing positive psychology definitions from Angela Lee Duckworth.

