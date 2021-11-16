Will Rob Williams ever be reliable, impact player? - The Garden Report

Robert Williams’ health concerns have begun again as the Timelord exited Monday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers after 13 minutes of play with left knee soreness.

Is Rob Williams Injury concerning?

Despite his history of slow recovery from injuries, Rob Williams only missed one game so far this infant NBA season. The last DNP came on October 30th against the Wizards due to an illness, not injury.

Williams is averaging 11 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks a game in 32 minutes; after playing just 19 minutes a game last year under Brad Stevens.

In their first matchup against the Cavaliers on Saturday night, he stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 16 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Meanwhile, before Williams left Monday night’s game he managed to grab six boards.

As a result of his injury, Aaron Nesmith started the second half for Williams as the C’s went small.

During Monday’s Postgame media availability, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka gave an update on Williams knee: “Just some knee soreness. He felt something during the game,” Udoka said. “Not sure if he bumped it or anything like that, but just had some soreness and couldn’t go after halftime.”

Full podcast: https://youtu.be/ffD3G-0zOig

____________________________________________________________________________

Visit the brand new relaunched, lightning fast HOME of CLNS Media at https://clnsmedia.com

Celtics fans, we know the ups and downs of this season has you stressed out. So checkout the Calm app! The only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief. Support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription. Go to https://calm.com/garden!