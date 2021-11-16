Filed under: Boston Celtics Daily Links Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/16/21 All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place. Herald Udoka: Kanter not playing because of defensive schemes, not China stance Celtics come back for 98-92 win over Cavaliers Globe 8 takeaways as Al Horford's return helped Celtics beat Cavaliers late Points well received this time as Celtics crank up offense, then hold off Cavaliers Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - Cavaliers 11/15/21 CelticsBlog Celtics complete revenge game with 98-92 win over the Cavaliers Celtics PRIDE podcast: Boston's defense, isolation ball, and the Schroder coaster Rob-less bigs lead the way to a win: 10 Takeaways from Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers Celtics win on backs of bigs NOT named Rob Williams (videos) Will Rob Williams ever be reliable, impact player? - The Garden Report Celtics know it's past time to turn focus to fixing the offense CLNS Media Should Dennis Schröder Remain in Celtics Starting Lineup When Jaylen Brown Returns? Celtics Get Revenge On Cavaliers Celtics .com 11/15 Putnam Pregame Interview: Playing Free Keys to the Game: Celtics 98, Cavaliers 92 11/15 Putnam Postgame Report: Responding against Cleveland C’s Show Second-Half Poise in Bounce-Back Win Over Cavs NBC Sports Boston Celtics vs. Cavaliers takeaways: Al Horford the difference-maker in C’s win What is Dennis Schroder’s future with Celtics? Weighing Boston’s options How Celtics’ Jayson Tatum is dealing with his early shooting slump NBA Rumors: LeBron James may return from injury vs. Celtics Celtics 75th Season: Paul Pierce passes Larry Bird NESN Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Defense Helps Split Series With Cavaliers Robert Williams Injury: Ime Udoka Provides Update On Celtics Center Celtics Center Al Horford ‘Proud’ Of Enes Kanter After Making Impact How Al Horford, Jayson Tatum Believe Ime Udoka Has Done To Start Season With Defense Established, Celtics To Now Shift Focus To Offense How Does Jayson Tatum Feel Of Shooting Slump? Celtics Star Optimistic NBA Rumors: ‘Growing Optimism’ LeBron James Will Return Vs. Celtics The Athletic NBA 75: At No. 64, Bill Walton’s injury-plagued career couldn’t obscure his greatness Celtics Wire WATCH: Celtics legend Jo Jo White’s Hall of Fame highlights WATCH: Dennis Schroder’s First Look At Celtics Practice Facility Former Celtic Kevin Garnett on new film, NBA 75th Anniversary Team WATCH: Al Horford gets 17 points, 9 rebounds vs. Cavs (11/15) Celtics Player Report Card: Boston toughs way to road win over Cavs Celtics at Cavs: Boston grinds out a win on the road with defense Mass Live Four takeaways as Boston Celtics beat Cleveland Cavaliers 98-92 behind strong defensive effort Celtics’ Jayson Tatum working through shooting issues, but confidence never a problem: ‘I haven’t doubted myself, not once’ Celtics Notebook: Rob Williams injury update, Enes Kanter solid in rare spot minutes Celtics show off elite defensive upside in early season turnaround: ‘That’s our identity’ LeBron James injury: There’s ‘growing optimism’ Lakers star could return at Celtics on Friday Boston Sports Journal BSJ Live Coverage: Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, part 2: Looking for a rebound win BSJ Game Report: Boston Celtics 98, Cleveland Cavaliers 92 - C’s offense goes into attack mode Karalis: It hasn’t been pretty, but Celtics have a chance to get where they need to be Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: Individual player awards a month into the season Boston Celtics: Why Enes Kanter should play in 2021-22 Boston Celtics: 1 stud and 1 dud from C’s redemption victory over Cavs Boston Celtics: Chris Forsberg believes Dennis Schroder could be traded Daily Motion Al Horford on Jayson Tatum: “He’s just so calm. He’s never rattled” | Celtics vs Cavaliers 11-15 Ime Udoka Gives Robert Williams Update | Celtics vs Cavaliers 11-15 Jayson Tatum: “I haven’t doubted myself once. Neither have my teammates.” Banner Town USA 8 takeaways from the Boston Celtics 98-92 win vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers CLNS Media/YouTube Is Robert Williams’ Injury Concerning? LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Cavaliers Postgame Show Why Celtics Need Dennis Schroder! 98.5 Sports Hub Celtics hold off late Cavaliers charge to win 98-92 Bleacher Report Celtics’ Jayson Tatum: ‘I Haven’t Doubted Myself’ Amid Early Shooting Struggles Heavy Celtics Veteran Weighs In on Jayson Tatum’s Struggles, Demeanor Celtics Star Big Felt ‘Sharp Pain’ is Awaiting Tests Celtics Make Final Decision on Dennis Schroder’s Starting Status Macon Young leads Atlanta into matchup against Boston LeBron Wire Lakers news: LeBron James could return against Celtics on Friday Factory of Sadness Cavs fall to Celtics in rematch while battling the injury bug Sports Rush “Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics need a real point guard to be a legit contender again!”: ESPN Analyst Stephen A. Smith on Celtics' must needed fix to build a championship squad Fadeaway World 10 Best Scorers In Boston Celtics History: Isaiah Thomas Surprisingly Leads The List Of Legendary Players The Roar Can Tatum and Brown break Boston's never-ending cycle of failure?
