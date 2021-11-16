 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/16/21

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
/ new
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers
Al Horford vs Cavaliers 11/15/21
Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Herald Udoka: Kanter not playing because of defensive schemes, not China stance

Celtics come back for 98-92 win over Cavaliers

Globe 8 takeaways as Al Horford’s return helped Celtics beat Cavaliers late

Points well received this time as Celtics crank up offense, then hold off Cavaliers

Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - Cavaliers 11/15/21

CelticsBlog Celtics complete revenge game with 98-92 win over the Cavaliers

Celtics PRIDE podcast: Boston’s defense, isolation ball, and the Schroder coaster

Rob-less bigs lead the way to a win: 10 Takeaways from Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers

Celtics win on backs of bigs NOT named Rob Williams (videos)

Will Rob Williams ever be reliable, impact player? - The Garden Report

Celtics know it’s past time to turn focus to fixing the offense

CLNS Media Should Dennis Schröder Remain in Celtics Starting Lineup When Jaylen Brown Returns?

Celtics Get Revenge On Cavaliers

Celtics .com 11/15 Putnam Pregame Interview: Playing Free

Keys to the Game: Celtics 98, Cavaliers 92

11/15 Putnam Postgame Report: Responding against Cleveland

C’s Show Second-Half Poise in Bounce-Back Win Over Cavs

NBC Sports Boston Celtics vs. Cavaliers takeaways: Al Horford the difference-maker in C’s win

What is Dennis Schroder’s future with Celtics? Weighing Boston’s options

How Celtics’ Jayson Tatum is dealing with his early shooting slump

NBA Rumors: LeBron James may return from injury vs. Celtics

Celtics 75th Season: Paul Pierce passes Larry Bird

NESN Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Defense Helps Split Series With Cavaliers

Robert Williams Injury: Ime Udoka Provides Update On Celtics Center

Celtics Center Al Horford ‘Proud’ Of Enes Kanter After Making Impact

How Al Horford, Jayson Tatum Believe Ime Udoka Has Done To Start Season

With Defense Established, Celtics To Now Shift Focus To Offense

How Does Jayson Tatum Feel Of Shooting Slump? Celtics Star Optimistic

NBA Rumors: ‘Growing Optimism’ LeBron James Will Return Vs. Celtics

The Athletic NBA 75: At No. 64, Bill Walton’s injury-plagued career couldn’t obscure his greatness

Celtics Wire WATCH: Celtics legend Jo Jo White’s Hall of Fame highlights

WATCH: Dennis Schroder’s First Look At Celtics Practice Facility

Former Celtic Kevin Garnett on new film, NBA 75th Anniversary Team

WATCH: Al Horford gets 17 points, 9 rebounds vs. Cavs (11/15)

Celtics Player Report Card: Boston toughs way to road win over Cavs

Celtics at Cavs: Boston grinds out a win on the road with defense

Mass Live Four takeaways as Boston Celtics beat Cleveland Cavaliers 98-92 behind strong defensive effort

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum working through shooting issues, but confidence never a problem: ‘I haven’t doubted myself, not once’

Celtics Notebook: Rob Williams injury update, Enes Kanter solid in rare spot minutes

Celtics show off elite defensive upside in early season turnaround: ‘That’s our identity’

LeBron James injury: There’s ‘growing optimism’ Lakers star could return at Celtics on Friday

Boston Sports Journal BSJ Live Coverage: Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, part 2: Looking for a rebound win

BSJ Game Report: Boston Celtics 98, Cleveland Cavaliers 92 - C’s offense goes into attack mode

Karalis: It hasn’t been pretty, but Celtics have a chance to get where they need to be

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: Individual player awards a month into the season

Boston Celtics: Why Enes Kanter should play in 2021-22

Boston Celtics: 1 stud and 1 dud from C’s redemption victory over Cavs

Boston Celtics: Chris Forsberg believes Dennis Schroder could be traded

Daily Motion Al Horford on Jayson Tatum: “He’s just so calm. He’s never rattled” | Celtics vs Cavaliers 11-15

Ime Udoka Gives Robert Williams Update | Celtics vs Cavaliers 11-15

Jayson Tatum: “I haven’t doubted myself once. Neither have my teammates.”

Banner Town USA 8 takeaways from the Boston Celtics 98-92 win vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers

CLNS Media/YouTube Is Robert Williams’ Injury Concerning?

LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Cavaliers Postgame Show

Why Celtics Need Dennis Schroder!

98.5 Sports Hub Celtics hold off late Cavaliers charge to win 98-92

Bleacher Report Celtics’ Jayson Tatum: ‘I Haven’t Doubted Myself’ Amid Early Shooting Struggles

Heavy Celtics Veteran Weighs In on Jayson Tatum’s Struggles, Demeanor

Celtics Star Big Felt ‘Sharp Pain’ is Awaiting Tests

Celtics Make Final Decision on Dennis Schroder’s Starting Status

Macon Young leads Atlanta into matchup against Boston

LeBron Wire Lakers news: LeBron James could return against Celtics on Friday


Factory of Sadness Cavs fall to Celtics in rematch while battling the injury bug

Sports Rush “Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics need a real point guard to be a legit contender again!”: ESPN Analyst Stephen A. Smith on Celtics’ must needed fix to build a championship squad

Fadeaway World 10 Best Scorers In Boston Celtics History: Isaiah Thomas Surprisingly Leads The List Of Legendary Players

The Roar Can Tatum and Brown break Boston’s never-ending cycle of failure?

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...