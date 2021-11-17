 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/17/21

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers
Romeo Langford vs Cavaliers 11/15/21
Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Globe Why Celtics fans should be encouraged by Ime Udoka after 14 games

Celtics’ Payton Pritchard sniffs around for an answer to his shooting woes

Celtics Green Preview: Celtics (7-7) at Hawks (6-9) Game #15 11/17/21

CelticsBlog Ime Udoka and Boston Celtics establishing a defensive identity

Boston Celtics’ Al Horford is good at basketball

Robert Williams (left knee) out tonight with “short-term” injury

Celtics fix second half offense in Cleveland

Three things to watch for: Boston Celtics-Atlanta Hawks

Celtics .com Vote for the 75th Anniversary All-Celtics Team

11/17 Game Preview: Celtics at Hawks

NBC Sports Boston Mike Gorman has the story on the Tommy Point IPA

LeBron James Could Return on Friday Against the Celtics

Celtics’ annual ‘Seats for Soldiers’ night honors armed forces

NBA Power Rankings: Celtics still trying to catch up

NESN Marcus Smart Taking Quieter Approach To Help Celtics This Time Around

How Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Plans To Break Out Of Slump After Injury

Robert Williams’ Knee Injury ‘Short-Term Thing,’ Won’t Play Vs. Hawks

CBS Boston Celtics Big Man Robert Williams Ruled Out For Wednesday Night’s Game Vs. Hawks

The Athletic Celtics trying to fine-tune offense in second half of Cleveland win a positive sign: Film breakdown

Celtics Wire ‘We need to have different options’ offensively, says Al Horford

Celtics history: Joe Mullaney born; Allan Ray, Michael Smith debut

WATCH: Hall of Famer Dino Radja reacts to his best moments with Boston

Celtics at Hawks: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

WATCH: What factors have dictated the start of the Celtics season?

Celtics mystique, Showtime Lakers, frustrating starts w/ Anthony Irwin

Mass Live Celtics’ Robert Williams out for Wednesday’s game against Hawks due to knee injury

Boston Sports Journal BSJ Live Q&A: Karalis on Celtics/NBA, Wednesday 11.17.2021 at noon

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: 4 NBA teams that could consider signing Theo Pinson

Boston Celtics: A multi-team De’Aaron Fox blockbuster Cs could consider

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks prediction, odds, TV channel

Chowder and Champions Boston Celtics: It’s time to address Jayson Tatum’s struggles

Daily Motion Is Dennis Schroder the answer for the Celtics? | A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely

Banner Town USA Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks preview, injury report, and info - November 17, 2021

Barstool Sports Tonight’s Game Against The Hawks Is Yet Another Test We All Need To See The Celtics Pass

Sportscasting Larry Bird Gave a Future All-Star a ‘Welcome to the NBA Moment’ That Led to Clyde Drexler Teaching a Simple Lesson: ‘Yeah, He Does That All the Time’

Peachtree Hoops Preview: Hawks host Celtics in search of third straight victory

Heavy Payton Pritchard on Struggles: ‘I’ll Find Ways to Help’

Soaring Down South Former Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder has helped spark Celtics

SI .com Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics Scouting Report

Sports Grind Entertainment ‘We need to have different options’ offensively, says Boston Celtics vet Al Horford

Lakers Nation Lakers Rumors: There’s ‘Growing Optimism’ LeBron James Will Return Against Celtics

Lake Show Life The 4 main reasons why the Los Angeles Lakers look horrible

NBA AS NBA confirm two games in Abu Dhabi for October 2022

Gwinnett Daily Post Hawks look to extend home win streak vs. Celtics

Soaring Down South Why the Atlanta Hawks should start Cam Reddish against the Celtics

ESPN NBA panic meter: Where five underperforming teams check in, including the defending champs

Hoops Habit Boston Celtics: Al Horford is the most important player on the C’s

Heavy Celtics Insider Floats Dennis Schroder Trade to Add 3rd Star

14 Games in, Al Horford Assess Celtics Head Coach’s Growth Thus Far

