Celtics suffer another tough loss, turn their attention to the Lakers game (videos)

The Boston Celtics lost another tough one, this time on the road in Atlanta. Their were some small bright spots as Jayson Tatum looked more like Jayson Tatum, scoring 34 points on 12-22 shooting. Most importantly, Tatum is playing hard and when not scoring, he’s starting to do other things to help his teammates get easier shots- think Grant Williams on Wednesday.

JAYSON TATUM

Jayson Tatum was interviewed following the Celtics loss to the Atlanta Hawks. When asked about the upcoming matchup against the Lakers and wearing Kobe Bryant’s jersey to pay tribute in a recent NBA Ad, Tatum said: “Obviously everyone knows I loved the Lakers back then (when I was a kid) - not the case now.” The late Kobe Bryant was a mentor and idol of Tatum from a young age.

GRANT WILLIAMS:

Grant Williams hit the podium following Boston’s tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks on the road. Williams matched his career high of 18 PTS on the night, but scored only 3 PTS in the 2nd half of the game.

IME UDOKA:

Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka spoke with media following Boston’s 110-99 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Udoka wasn’t too upset by the loss since the team was getting good looks, but struggled to put the ball in the hoop. “High quality shots, a lot of open looks ... you have to rely on your defense (when shots don’t fall)” said Udoka. “We feel (shots) will turn eventually.”

Wednesday Shootaround Revisted: Rob Williams Updates Media on Injury

ROBERT WILLIAMS III:

Robert Williams spoke to the media at Celtics shootaround Wednesday ahead of their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. Robert Williams was ruled out for Celtics-Hawks at shootaround. He left Monday’s game at halftime after feeling a sharp pain in his knee.