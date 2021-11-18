 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/18/21

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks
Jayson Tatum vs Hawks 11/17/21
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Herald Williams’ knee soreness called a “short term” issue

Celtics buried by 3-pointers in loss to Atlanta

Globe 7 takeaways as Hawks upend Celtics despite 34 points from Jayson Tatum

Celtics center Robert Williams sits out Wednesday night’s game against Hawks because of sore knee

Reality hasn’t been matching expectations, and that led to another Celtics loss on Wednesday

Book excerpt: Remembering the first Celtics-Lakers NBA Finals of the Larry Bird era

Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - Hawks 11/17/21

CelticsBlog Celtics fall to Hawks 110-99 after big runs to end second and third quarters

Can’t get over the hump: 10 Takeaways from Boston Celtics-Atlanta Hawks

As the Celtics struggled, Jayson Tatum seemed to find a rhythm in Atlanta

Celtics suffer another tough loss, turn their attention to the Lakers game (videos)

CLNS Media Manning: Shooting-Starved Celtics Will Need to Make a Move

Celtics .com 11/17 Putnam Pregame Interview: Stick with The Script

Keys to the Game: Hawks 110, Celtics 99

Grant Williams Provides Lift for C’s in Third Straight Game

NBC Sports Boston Jayson Tatum on playing the Lakers: That game is special

Can Celtics fix their sputtering offense before it’s too late?

Looking back at some of the NBA’s best father-son duos

Lou Williams’ signed jersey for Jayson Tatum included this message

NESN What Robert Williams Must ‘Be On Top Of’ With Increased Usage

Celtics Wrap: Hawks Grab 110-99 Win Despite Jayson Tatum’s 34 Points

Celtics’ Grant Williams Shares What Went Into Career-High Night

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Excited For ‘Special’ Matchup With Rival Lakers

Why Jayson Tatum Felt More Like Himself In Celtics’ Loss To Hawks

Ime Udoka Addresses Celtics’ Offensive Inconsistencies After Loss

Celtics Offense Has Stalled Lately But Grant Williams Still Is Confident

The Athletic Celtics’ loss to Hawks has Ime Udoka locked in on his team’s shooting woes: 12 thoughts

NBA 75: Hollinger: Who was the greatest rebounder ever? And how can we tell?

Celtics Wire Celtics history: Bias, Smith, Cassell born; Cousy traded

WATCH: Pierce revisits iconic Celtics torch-passing moment with Tatum

WATCH: Tatum gets 34 points, 9 boards, 5 assists vs. Hawks (11/17)


WATCH: The Celtics’ shooting is broken, and it needs fixing now!

Grant Williams says Cs must ‘put the ball in the basket’ better

Celtics Report Card: Boston falls 110-99 in Atlanta

Is Orlando’s Robin Lopez a Boston sports fan?

Celtics at Hawks: Boston falls to Atlanta with Brown, Williams out

Mass Live Four takeaways as Jayson Tatum scores 34, but Celtics lose 110-99 to Hawks to end road trip

Celtics shooting woes may force Brad Stevens to take action to address roster flaw

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum looked like All-Star self against Hawks, but looking for consistency

Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum eager to face LeBron James, Lakers in ‘special’ rivalry, Grant Williams has career night in spot start

Boston Sports Journal BSJ Live Coverage: Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks - Start of a streak?

BSJ Game Report: Hawks 110, Celtics 99: C’s shooting struggles prove costly

Karalis: Whether its on the team or somewhere else, Boston needs to find some shooting, and fast

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: Cs can’t find rhythm in loss to Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics: 1 stud and 1 dud from C’s underwhelming loss to Hawks

Daily Motion Grant Williams Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Hawks

Ime Udoka Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Hawks

Jayson Tatum: “Obviously everyone knows I loved the Lakers back then...not the case now.” -

Banner Town USA 5 takeaways from the Boston Celtics 99-110 loss vs. the Atlanta Hawks

Causeway Street Hawks 110, Celtics 99: Jayson Tatum’s 34-point performance not enough in Atlanta

CLNS Media/YouTube NBA Early-Season Surprises | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast w/ Gary Tanguay

LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Hawks Postgame Show

Guy Boston Sports Celtics Power Hour: Is It Officially Time To PANIC About Jayson Tatum!?

SI .com With Josh Richardson, A Little Goes A Long Way For the Boston Celtics

The Big Lead Enes Kanter Calls Out LeBron James Over Nike Partnership, Social Justice Activism

98.5 Sports Hub Celtics struggle to drain shots in 110-99 loss to Hawks

Talk Basket Jayson Tatum reflects on the history of Lakers-Celtics rivalry

Heavy Celtics Star ‘Felt Like a Little Kid’ in Lakers Jersey

AJC Hawks down Celtics to earn third straight win

Clutch Points Celtics news: Jayson Tatum bares bitter truth after tough loss to Hawks

Barstool Sports One Of The Celtics Most Fatal Flaws Got Exposed Last Night In Atlanta

Peachtree Hoops Hawks dispatch Celtics with balanced scoring effort

Bleacher Report Celtics’ Top Takeaways from 1st Month of 2021-22 NBA Season

Fansided The Whiteboard: The Boston Celtics offense looks broken

