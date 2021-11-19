Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams questionable vs. Lakers

Not since the Celtics big win in Miami has the team been whole. Jaylen Brown has missed the last two weeks with a strained right hamstring and Robert Williams skipped the second half of Game 1 and all of Game 2 in Cleveland with a knee injury. Now, with the Celtics returning home for a four-game homestand, it’s possible that Boston could field it’s first healthy roster since November 4th.

The team officially listed both Brown and Williams as questionable against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers yesterday. The visitors could also be getting back LeBron James who has missed the last eight games with a rectus abdominis strain. He’s officially listed as questionable with Anthony Davis probable with a right thigh contusion.

Brown and the Celtics have been cautious with his return and proceeded on the long side of the 1-2 timetable. In his absence and minus their leading scorer, Boston has gone 3-3. On Monday, Williams did not return after halftime in Cleveland after feeling a sharp pain in his knee. The team subsequently called it a short term injury and it looks like he’ll return soon.

The Celtics and Lakers are set to tip off tonight at 7:30 pm.