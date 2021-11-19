 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/19/21

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers
Marcus Smart vs Cavaliers 11/15/21
Globe Here’s why Jayson Tatum wore Kobe Bryant’s jersey this offseason

Celtics legend Paul Pierce denies rumor from 2008 NBA Finals

Celtics star Jayson Tatum rooted for the Lakers when he was a youngster, now he wants to beat them

Showtime? Celtics-Lakers is a matchup of disappointing teams

Celtics Green Preview: Lakers (8-8) at Celtics (7-8) Game #16 11/19/21

CelticsBlog Grant Williams is becoming an essential role player

The waiting game: after successful rookie seasons, Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard battle through sophomore slumps

Four things to watch for: Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers

ESPN Boston Celtics rule Jaylen Brown out Friday vs. Los Angeles Lakers because of hamstring strain

Celtics .com 11/19 Game Preview: Lakers at Celtics

NBC Sports Boston Celtics-Lakers showdown a chance for Jayson Tatum to reaffirm superstar status

A look at the history of Native Americans in basketball

Celtics injuries: Latest on Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams entering Lakers game

Steph Curry gave Tacko Fall a heartwarming hug after Warriors-Cavs

NESN Jayson Tatum Admits Kevin Garnett Was His Favorite Celtics Player

Will LeBron James Play In Celtics-Lakers? Here’s Latest Status Update

CBS Boston Enes Kanter Rips LeBron James For Relationship With Nike, China

Boston Sports Journal Boston Celtics need shooting. Here are the tools Brad Stevens has to get it


Mass Live Boston Celtics Mailbag: Trade exception possibilities, Ime Udoka lineup choices, starting five outlook

Lakers’ LeBron James a game-time decision for Friday’s game against Celtics

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown out, Dennis Schröder questionable for Friday’s game against Lakers

Celtics vs. Lakers: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch LeBron James potential return

Celtics Wire Jayson Tatum doesn’t take Friday’s Lakers showdown for granted

Should Boston Celtics call about the availability of Jerami Grant?

Celtics history: Marcus Banks born; Joe Wolf cut; Phil Hankinson dies

WATCH: Do the Celtics have a shooting problem with their roster?


Lakers at Celtics: Stream, lineups, injuries, broadcast

WATCH: Sam Hauser gets 19 points on 5-of-10 shooting w/ Maine Celtics

Richardson relates L.A., Cs ‘know the sense of urgency’ needed tonight

Celtics injury update: Brown OUT vs. L.A.; Timelord, questionable

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: 3 bright spots from C’s disappointing start to 2021-22

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers prediction, odds, TV channel

Boston Celtics: MassLive lists these four veterans as TPE targets

Daily Motion Josh Richardson: “Once we start putting 48 min together, I think we’ll be dangerous.”

Chowder and Champions Boston Celtics: Lack of shooting is weighing the team down

CLNS Media/YouTube Celtics Have A Personnel PROBLEM!

Celtics Early Season Takeaways w/ Dan Shaughnessy | Celtics Beat

NBC Sports Steph Curry hilariously hugs Tacko Fall after Warriors beat Cavs

Lakers Daily Report: Lakers offer latest update on LeBron James’ status for game vs. Celtics

WGME Maine Celtics defeat Capital City Go-Go in first of a two-game series

NBA Analysis NBA News: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Needs To Transform Game In This Way

Heavy Terrence Ross & Thaddeus Young Named ‘Realistic’ Celtics Targets

Buddy Hield Floated as Trade Target for Shooter-Needy Celtics

Instant Impact: Young Stars Stake Their Claim

Bleacher Report Power Ranking Every NBA Team’s Starting Lineup So Far

Soaring Down South Atlanta Hawks: Unpacking Kevin Huerter’s success against the Celtics

Sportscasting Michael Jordan Believed the Bulls Copied the Celtics’ Mindset After Winning Their First NBA Title:

Forbes Why Tonight’s Boston Celtics Game Against The Los Angeles Lakers Lacks Buzz

SI .com Fan Voting Opens For Celtics 75th-Anniversary All-Time Team

