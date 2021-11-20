Filed under: Boston Celtics Daily Links Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/20/21 All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place. By flceltsfan Nov 20, 2021, 5:13pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/20/21 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jayson Tatum vs Lakers 11/19/21 Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images Herald Jaylen Brown misses Lakers game Tatum, Celtics roll past Lakers, 130-108 Globe 9 takeaways as Jayson Tatum drops 37 points to lead Celtics over Lakers Jayson Tatum scores 37, Celtics beat Lakers in LeBron James’ return Coach Ime Udoka gets first taste of Celtics-Lakers rivalry ‘We’re not perfect, but the fight is in us’ declare Celtics after thrashing Lakers Against a Lakers team full of stars, Jayson Tatum was the best player on the floor Not one to settle, Giannis Antetokounmpo taking his game to the next level Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - Lakers 11/19/21 CelticsBlog Celtics-Lakers halftime hot takes Jayson Tatum’s 37 points down the Lakers 130-108 in comeback win Now that was fun!: 10 Takeaways from Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers Three things to watch for: Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Offensive adjustments see Boston Celtics dominate L.A. Lakers This season finally had its first Marcus Smart game ESPN Lakers vs. Celtics - Game Recap - November 19, 2021 Lakers fall below .500 in LeBron James’ return from injury - No level of panic, but ‘should be some sense of urgency’ CLNS Media Did Marcus Smart Have his Best Game Ever in Celtics vs. Lakers? Celtics .com 75 Years of Memories: Top Moments from Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Keys to the Game: Celtics 130, Lakers 108 Tatum Rises Up Against Loaded Lakers, Leads C’s to Dominant Win 11/20 Game Preview: Thunder at Celtics NBC Sports Boston Celtics vs. Lakers takeaways: Jayson Tatum has his best game of season so far Full Game Highlights: Jayson Tatum scores 37 pts in blowout win vs. Lakers Ime Udoka on comeback win vs. Lakers: We never hung our heads Jayson Tatum on the impact of Paul Pierce and Bill Russell at Lakers game The most impressive win of the season for the Celtics renews hope NESN Paul Pierce Shares Why It’s ‘Tough’ Seeing Rajon Rondo In Lakers Jersey How Ime Udoka Feels About His First Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Game Watch These Electric Highlights From Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Game Celtics Wrap: Boston Back On Track With Electric Win Vs. Lakers How Marcus Smart’s Aggression Led Way For Celtics Vs. Lakers Dennis Schröder Goes Off During Celtics-Lakers In Big Revenge Game Celtics ‘On Right Path’ After Resolving Early ‘Turmoil’ To Begin Season LeBron James Calls For More ‘Urgency’ From Lakers After Loss Vs. Celtics The Athletic Jayson Tatum, Celtics win battle of attrition in LeBron James’ Lakers return Celtics Wire Paul Pierce thinks Boston has the ‘talent to compete’ in the East Lakers at Celtics: Boston survives L.A.’s onslaught for home win Celtics history: Mahoney born; Lavelli debuts; Guarilia passes WATCH: What are some takeaways for the Celtics season so far? WATCH: Jayson Tatum goes off for 37 points, 11 boards vs. Lakers How dangerous can rim pressure make the Cs? ‘ Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown out against Thunder Thunder at Celtics: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (11/20) Mass Live Four takeaways as Boston Celtics beat Los Angeles Lakers 130-108 as Jayson Tatum outduels LeBron James Celtics’ Dennis Schröder on facing Lakers, his former team: ‘I had to be out there for that one’ Marcus Smart thinks Celtics have moved past turmoil after slow start: ‘We’re on the right path’ Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum on best part of Boston’s comeback over Lakers, LeBron James on Enes Kanter Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown out, Robert Williams doubtful against Thunder on Saturday Boston Sports Journal BSJ Live Coverage: Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers - LeBron James returns, Jaylen Brown does not BSJ Game Report: Celtics 130, Lakers 108 - C’s progress comes together in blowout Karalis: Celtics put on a show in front of legends, now the stage is reset for another show of progress Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: 1 stud and 1 dud from C’s statement win over Lakers Daily Motion Dennis Schröder on playing against his old team: “It was cool ... luckily we got the win.” Ime Udoka on Blowing Out Lakers at TD Garden | Celtics vs Lakers Jayson Tatum: “I was never worried” about shooting slump | Celtics vs Lakers Marcus Smart: “We’re not perfect, but the fight is within us” | Celtics vs Lakers Banner Town USA Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder preview, injury report, and info - November 20, 2021 3 takeaways from the Boston Celtics 130-108 win vs. the Los Angeles Lakers Causeway Street Celtics 130, Lakers 108: Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart spoil LeBron James’ return CLNS Media/YouTube LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Lakers Postgame Show Do Celtics or Lakers have a better future? w/ Anthony F. Irwin | Dome Theory Did Celtics Find the Key to Their Offense? 98.5 The Sports Hub Celtics light up Lakers without Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams Bakersfield Lakers ruin LeBron James’ return with second-half collapse vs. Celtics Clutch Points Celtics news: Jayson Tatum channels inner Paul Pierce for new record in win over LeBron, Lakers Marcus Smart sounds off after overcoming early season ‘turmoil’ Celtics news: Jayson Tatum speaks on ‘growing pains’ after Lakers win Heavy Celtics Guard Dennis Schroder Gets Revenge on Lakers Celtics Star Sounds Off After Win ‘I’m The Best Player’ Crier News Room Can the Celtics be a contender in the Eastern Conference? Providence Journal 5 thoughts from the game in which Boston secured a victory over their star-studded archrivals from Los Angeles. SI .com NBC Sports Boston takes shot at Russell Westbrook on TV chyron LeBron Wire Lakers news: NBC Sports Boston airs graphic making fun of Westbrook Outkick LeBron Responds To Enes Kanter, Doesn’t Address China The Spun Look: NBC Sports Graphic After Lakers-Celtics Game Went Viral WGME Celtics sweep Go Go! More From CelticsBlog Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics Game #17 11/20/21 This season finally had its first Marcus Smart game Offensive adjustments see Celtics dominate Lakers Three things to watch for: Celtics vs. Thunder Now that was fun!: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Lakers Marcus Smart, Celtics drive downhill and run over Lakers 130-108 Loading comments...
Loading comments...