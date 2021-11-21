 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/21/21

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
NBA: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers
Grant Williams vs Cavaliers 11/15/21
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Herald Brown, Williams still “close” to a return

Celtics go downtown on Thunder, win 111-105

Globe Paul Pierce thinks the Celtics should build around Tatum and Brown

7 takeaways as Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schröder lift Celtics over Thunder

Pairing Marcus Smart and Dennis Schröder has paid off for Celtics

Once again, Celtics fritter big lead, but hold on to finish off Oklahoma City

As Celtics clear .500 at last, consistency and identity are finally arriving

Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - Thunder 11/20/21

CelticsBlog Boston Celtics survive late-game scare, take down Oklahoma City Thunder 111-105

Getting over the .500 hump: 10 Takeaways from Boston Celtics-Oklahoma City Thunder

ESPN Thunder vs. Celtics - Game Recap - November 20, 2021

CLNS Media Celtics Benefiting from Al Horford’s Thunder Experience

Celtics .com Keys to the Game: Celtics 111, Thunder 105

11/20 Putnam Postgame Report: No Falling for the Trap

JBL Sounds of the Celtics: Just Get Wins

Williams Rains 3s on Thunder, Climbs NBA Shooting Ranks

NBC Sports Boston Celtics 75th Anniversary: Henderson’s unforgettable play

Highlights: Celtics lead by as many as 25 in win over OKC

Grant Williams discusses the momentum in Celtics locker room

Celtics vs. Thunder takeaways: Jayson Tatum continues to emerge from slump

NESN What Paul Pierce Identified As Prime Problem For Celtics Thus Far

Marcus Smart Just Had One Of Most Marcus Smart Plays Of All-Time

Celtics Wrap: Boston Finishes Back-To-Back Sweep With Convincing Win

Celtics’ Ime Udoka Looking For Bench To ‘Step Up’ After Near-Collapse


Grant Williams Proved He Has Arrived For Celtics With Outing Vs. Thunder

Celtics’ Tilt With Thunder Could’ve Hurt, But They Won ‘Dangerous’ Game

Why Al Horford Feels His Role Is Different With Celtics This Time Around

Grant Williams Explains How Celtics Have Improved After Rough Start

The Athletic Celtics hold off Thunder, push past .500 mark with another home win: 3 takeaways

Celtics Wire WATCH: Evan Turner interrupts Jayson Tatum’s presser after Lakers win

WATCH: Did the Celtics find the key element needed in their offense?

Celtics history: Boston legends Reggie Lewis, Cedric Maxwell born

WATCH: Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce talks the wheelchair game


Trading Brown or Tatum would be among dumbest moves Boston could make

Tatum continues efficient play, gets 33 points, 8 boards vs. OKC

Celtics are ‘starting to understand what we need to do,’ says Horford

WATCH: Who should start for Boston once Brown and Timelord return?

Thunder at Celtics: OKC nearly steals one in Boston, lose 111-105

Mass Live Four takeaways as Boston Celtics defeat Oklahoma City Thunder 111-105 to climb above .500 for first time this season

Jayson Tatum establishing Celtics’ consistent All-Star form once again after win over Thunder

Celtics finished ‘sloppy’ in win over Thunder, but that’s ‘not going to tarnish a good back-to-back home win’

Celtics Notebook: Enes Kanter making most of opportunity, Sam Hauser makes rookie mistake in debut

Boston Sports Journal BSJ Live Coverage: Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - building on a big win

BSJ Game Report: Celtics 111, OKC 105 - C’s blow big lead but hold on to climb above .500

Karalis: Random thoughts on the Celtics, who now finally have a winning record

NBA Notebook: Marcus Smart rejuvenated next to Dennis Schröder

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: This multi-player trade with OKC swaps youth for veterans

Boston Celtics: 1 stud and 1 dud from C’s thrilling win over Thunder

Daily Motion Al Horford on Celtics offense: “Nice to see that starting to come together”

Grant Williams: shooting from deep feels “Natural” | Celtics vs Thunder

Ime Udoka: Celtics “a little sloppy” in 4th quarter | Celtics vs Thunder

CLNS Media/YouTube LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Thunder Postgame Show

Is Jayson Tatum Back?

Who Should Start for Celtics When Jaylen Brown Returns?

Fadeaway World Kemba Walker Reveals He Didn’t Want To Leave The Hornets: “I Love Charlotte. Love Everything About Charlotte.”

Paul Pierce On The Celtics: “They Have The Talent To Compete In The Eastern Conference.”

KFOR Thunder Fall Behind Big, Late Rally Falls Short at Boston

Westerly Sun Houston plays Boston on 10-game road slide

SI .com VIDEO: Three Up, Three Down From Boston Celtics’ 111-105 Win VS Oklahoma City Thunder

Lakers: Will Russell Westbrook Opt Into The Final $47 Million Season Of His Contract?

SB Nation Paul Pierce changed his story on pooping his pants in 2008 NBA Finals again

Sir Charles in Charge NBA Power Rankings: The Golden State Warriors and then everyone else

98.5 Sports Hub Celtics avoid trap, silence Thunder 111-105

Oklahoman Thunder vs. Celtics score, NBA game recap from OKC’s loss at Boston

Clutch Points Celtics: Paul Pierce on Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown compatibility issues

NBA Analysis NBA Rumors: 3 Shooters For Celtics To Target Before Trade Deadline

Heavy Celtics Star Feels ‘Like a Natural Shooter’

Jayson Tatum Hat-Tips Celtics Legends: ‘Crazy to Me’

Thunderous Intentions OKC Thunder acting Head Coach Dave Bliss talks about playing against Former-SEC Foe Al Horford

