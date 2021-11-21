Filed under: Boston Celtics Daily Links Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/21/21 All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place. Herald Brown, Williams still "close" to a return Celtics go downtown on Thunder, win 111-105 Globe Paul Pierce thinks the Celtics should build around Tatum and Brown 7 takeaways as Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schröder lift Celtics over Thunder Pairing Marcus Smart and Dennis Schröder has paid off for Celtics Once again, Celtics fritter big lead, but hold on to finish off Oklahoma City As Celtics clear .500 at last, consistency and identity are finally arriving Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - Thunder 11/20/21 CelticsBlog Boston Celtics survive late-game scare, take down Oklahoma City Thunder 111-105 Getting over the .500 hump: 10 Takeaways from Boston Celtics-Oklahoma City Thunder ESPN Thunder vs. Celtics - Game Recap - November 20, 2021 CLNS Media Celtics Benefiting from Al Horford's Thunder Experience Celtics .com Keys to the Game: Celtics 111, Thunder 105 11/20 Putnam Postgame Report: No Falling for the Trap JBL Sounds of the Celtics: Just Get Wins Williams Rains 3s on Thunder, Climbs NBA Shooting Ranks NBC Sports Boston Celtics 75th Anniversary: Henderson's unforgettable play Highlights: Celtics lead by as many as 25 in win over OKC Grant Williams discusses the momentum in Celtics locker room Celtics vs. Thunder takeaways: Jayson Tatum continues to emerge from slump NESN What Paul Pierce Identified As Prime Problem For Celtics Thus Far Marcus Smart Just Had One Of Most Marcus Smart Plays Of All-Time Celtics Wrap: Boston Finishes Back-To-Back Sweep With Convincing Win Celtics' Ime Udoka Looking For Bench To 'Step Up' After Near-Collapse Grant Williams Proved He Has Arrived For Celtics With Outing Vs. Thunder Celtics’ Tilt With Thunder Could’ve Hurt, But They Won ‘Dangerous’ Game Why Al Horford Feels His Role Is Different With Celtics This Time Around Grant Williams Explains How Celtics Have Improved After Rough Start The Athletic Celtics hold off Thunder, push past .500 mark with another home win: 3 takeaways Celtics Wire WATCH: Evan Turner interrupts Jayson Tatum’s presser after Lakers win WATCH: Did the Celtics find the key element needed in their offense? Celtics history: Boston legends Reggie Lewis, Cedric Maxwell born WATCH: Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce talks the wheelchair game Trading Brown or Tatum would be among dumbest moves Boston could make Tatum continues efficient play, gets 33 points, 8 boards vs. OKC Celtics are ‘starting to understand what we need to do,’ says Horford WATCH: Who should start for Boston once Brown and Timelord return? Thunder at Celtics: OKC nearly steals one in Boston, lose 111-105 Mass Live Four takeaways as Boston Celtics defeat Oklahoma City Thunder 111-105 to climb above .500 for first time this season Jayson Tatum establishing Celtics’ consistent All-Star form once again after win over Thunder Celtics finished ‘sloppy’ in win over Thunder, but that’s ‘not going to tarnish a good back-to-back home win’ Celtics Notebook: Enes Kanter making most of opportunity, Sam Hauser makes rookie mistake in debut Boston Sports Journal BSJ Live Coverage: Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - building on a big win BSJ Game Report: Celtics 111, OKC 105 - C’s blow big lead but hold on to climb above .500 Karalis: Random thoughts on the Celtics, who now finally have a winning record NBA Notebook: Marcus Smart rejuvenated next to Dennis Schröder Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: This multi-player trade with OKC swaps youth for veterans Boston Celtics: 1 stud and 1 dud from C’s thrilling win over Thunder Daily Motion Al Horford on Celtics offense: “Nice to see that starting to come together” Grant Williams: shooting from deep feels “Natural” | Celtics vs Thunder Ime Udoka: Celtics “a little sloppy” in 4th quarter | Celtics vs Thunder CLNS Media/YouTube LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Thunder Postgame Show Is Jayson Tatum Back? Who Should Start for Celtics When Jaylen Brown Returns? Fadeaway World Kemba Walker Reveals He Didn’t Want To Leave The Hornets: “I Love Charlotte. Love Everything About Charlotte.” Paul Pierce On The Celtics: “They Have The Talent To Compete In The Eastern Conference.” KFOR Thunder Fall Behind Big, Late Rally Falls Short at Boston Westerly Sun Houston plays Boston on 10-game road slide SI .com VIDEO: Three Up, Three Down From Boston Celtics’ 111-105 Win VS Oklahoma City Thunder Lakers: Will Russell Westbrook Opt Into The Final $47 Million Season Of His Contract? SB Nation Paul Pierce changed his story on pooping his pants in 2008 NBA Finals again Sir Charles in Charge NBA Power Rankings: The Golden State Warriors and then everyone else 98.5 Sports Hub Celtics avoid trap, silence Thunder 111-105 Oklahoman Thunder vs. Celtics score, NBA game recap from OKC’s loss at Boston Clutch Points Celtics: Paul Pierce on Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown compatibility issues NBA Analysis NBA Rumors: 3 Shooters For Celtics To Target Before Trade Deadline Heavy Celtics Star Feels ‘Like a Natural Shooter’ Jayson Tatum Hat-Tips Celtics Legends: ‘Crazy to Me’ Thunderous Intentions OKC Thunder acting Head Coach Dave Bliss talks about playing against Former-SEC Foe Al Horford More From CelticsBlog Getting over the .500 hump: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Thunder Boston Celtics survive late-game scare, take down Oklahoma City Thunder 111-105 Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/20/21 Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics Game #17 11/20/21 This season finally had its first Marcus Smart game Offensive adjustments see Celtics dominate Lakers Loading comments...
