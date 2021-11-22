Celtics Injury Updates: Jaylen Brown back!

The Boston Celtics are finally getting healthy again. The injury report lists five players, but it’s mostly good news for the guys in green, for a change.

Jaylen Brown has been upgraded to available to play on Monday night against the Houston Rockets. Brown has missed the last eight games with a hamstring strain. Boston went 5-3 during Brown’s absence.

Brown has been close for the last few games, but the Celtics held him out until he was 100% ready to return.

Romeo Langford was also upgraded to available. Langford missed the second half of Saturday’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a sprained ankle.

Dennis Schroder, who is also nursing a sprained ankle, remains on the injury report, but is listed as probable to play against the Rockets.

Probable is also the designation for Robert Williams. The big man has been out for the last three games with knee soreness. Williams left the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 15 at halftime after feeling pain in his knee.

The one downgrade was Josh Richardson being added to the report. He’s questionable to play against Houston due to a non-COVID illness.