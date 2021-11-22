Robert Williams and Dennis Schröder in, Josh Richardson (non-COVID illness) out vs. Houston

After waiting weeks to get the full Boston Celtics roster completely healthy, Josh Richardson’s non-COVID illness is the one barrier to achieving that goal tonight as the Celtics get ready to take on the Houston Rockets with the news that Dennis Schröder and Robert Williams will be ready to go tonight.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Josh Richardson - OUT

Dennis Schröder - AVAILABLE

Robert Williams - AVAILABLE https://t.co/tlXRRbCCFD — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 22, 2021

Dennis Schröder had a left ankle sprain that he sustained last week. Although he has been on the injury report since Friday against the Lakers, he hasn’t ended up missing any time. Robert Williams tweaked his knee last week against the Cleveland Cavaliers and has been taking his time to return. He’s averaging a career-high in minutes by a lot, so naturally that’s likely impacting his knees. Thankfully, with how patient Boston has been with him, he’s all good moving forward.

Boston will certainly be in a better position in regards to Williams’ health if they limit the overtime games for the rest of the season. If there’s overtime tonight, the Celtics will have done something terribly wrong as they square away against the league-worst Houston Rockets who only have one win to the franchise’s name this year. Boston actually got its first win against Houston, so now that the team has crawled above .500 after going 3-1 last week, it’s looking to keep the momentum going.

Romeo Langford sat out the second half of Saturday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a left ankle sprain, but it appears that he’ll be good to go tonight. Josh Richardson is out with his non-COVID illness, but that’s unlikely to be a long-term thing from all indications. Last, but certainly not least, the Celtics’ leading scorer Jaylen Brown returns after missing the last 8 games following a hamstring tweak.

There’s no better time for him to return than now as the Celtics get what’s hopefully a drama-free affair tonight before taking on the East-best Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The Celtics game tonight against the Rockets tips off at 7:30 p.m. EST.