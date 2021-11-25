Happy Thanksgiving: What are you thankful for?

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. I figured I’d do my best to wash away the game from yesterday by focusing on good things that we’re thankful for. Yes, this is a total dad move but I am what I am, so bear with me like you do all your friends and family at this time.

Personally I’m extremely thankful for all of you reading this post and the blog in general. I’m still floored by the popularity of this blog and humbled by it every day. I do not take for granted that you are what really matters here and I’m always trying to strive to give you content that you enjoy and deserve. So thank you so much for coming back day after day.

Next I’m so thankful for a wonderful and talented staff that works so hard to make this blog thrive. You guys don’t see all the work that Bill Sy does behind the scenes, but I wouldn’t know what to do without him. Keith Smith is destined for even greater things, but we’re happy to have him here while he waits for that opportunity. We’ve got podcasters and news specific writers and people who break down game film. And we still have FLCeltsFan churning out daily links and game previews for us after all these years. What an amazing staff.

Then there’s the team. I’m thankful to watch young stars like Tatum and Brown grow up before our eyes. I’m thankful for Smart’s heart and Rob’s wit. I’m thankful for a promising new coach and a smart GM. I’m also thankful for an ownership group that seems to get being a fan but also letting smart people do what they do best. The Celtics are a great franchise and I’m proud to be a fan.

So now it is your turn. What are you thankful for?