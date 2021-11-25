Are the Celtics really stuck “stuck in neutral?”

Everyone who follows the NBA, let alone the Boston Celtics, has already heard about the recent “expose” by ESPN about the Celtics being “stuck in neutral.” Our very own Jeff Clark wrote about it on Tuesday and the debate rages on amongst the “talking heads” as well.

This segment turns out to be my one of my favorites from our Garden Report/Celtics Post-Game show(s) through 20 games.

In a passionate yet respectful fashion, Jimmy Toscano and John Zannis vigorously debate Bobby Manning who maintains defense of the 2021-22 Celtics while Josue Pavon officiates the debate.

I’m wondering how Celtics fans feel... Would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.