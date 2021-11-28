 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/28/21

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
Boston Celtics v San Antonio Spurs
Jaylen Brown vs Spurs 11/26/21
Photos by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

Herald Dennis Schroder has learned to slow down

Globe After two years on sideline, Klay Thompson aching to rejoin Warriors

After two years on sideline, Klay Thompson aching to rejoin Warriors

Celtics must hold each other accountable to stave off lethargic lapses

Celtics center Enes Kanter changing last name to Freedom

CelticsBlog Udoka: Celtics “need to learn to play together”

Poor shooting provides excuses for lack of execution

Shams: Enes Kanter is changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom

We expected too much, too soon from Ime Udoka

ESPN Boston Celtics’ Enes Kanter to change last name to Freedom

CLNS Media Celtics Meltdown Falls on Jayson Tatum and Starters vs. Spurs

Celtics .com Grant Williams Urges Celtics To Develop Killer Instinct

11/28 Game Preview: Celtics at Raptors

NBC Sports Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum shoulders blame after tough loss to Spurs

Report: Celtics’ Enes Kanter changing legal name to ‘Enes Kanter Freedom’

NESN Grant Williams Suggests Next Step For Celtics: ‘Nothing On Court Is Personal’

Josh Richardson Available, Three Celtics On Injury Report Vs. Raptors

Jayson Tatum Frustrated With No-Calls Based On His Snapchat Story

The Athletic NBA 75: At No. 57, Dave Cowens was a fierce, undersized center who wore down the great bigs of the ’70s with a ‘game of attrition’

Celtics need additional ‘connector’ to help bolster offense: Xs and Os look with an NBA analyst, part 2

Ime Udoka is speaking up to break the Celtics’ bad habit of me-first play: ‘Get your teammates involved’

How Ime Udoka’s Spurs past influences his philosophies in the present with Celtics: ‘It’s about the people’

Celtics Wire Celtics history: former Boston floor general Leandro Barbosa born

WATCH: Larry Bird and the Celtics raise Banner 15 to the rafters

WATCH: Brodric Thomas gets 32 points, 10 boards with Maine Celtics

C’s starter dark horse candidate for hardware in new B/R projection

Celtics at Raptors: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

Mass Live Ime Udoka calls out Celtics selfish habits amid slow starts: ‘Guys are trying to find their rhythm instead of playing together’

Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum’s strong second half, Jaylen Brown update and getting into Canada

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown questionable; Dennis Schröder and Rob Williams out for Sunday’s game at Toronto

Enes Kanter legally changing last name to Freedom after becoming U.S. citizen (report)

Boston Sports Journal Karalis: First quarter problems show lack of complete buy in right now

NBA Notebook: Grant Williams gives the Celtics what they need

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: 4 contenders that could consider trading for Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics should consider this one-for-one big man trade

Boston Celtics: 3 deals to land recently listed trade deadline targets

Chowder and Champions Boston Celtics: Jayson Tatum and the challenge of NBA superstardom

Banner Town USA Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors preview, injury report, and info - November 28, 2021

CLNS Media/YouTube Are the Celtics’ Stats an Accurate Reflection of the Team?

Guy Boston Sports The Celtics’ Defense is the Key to Finding Consistency

Hoops Habit NBA Trades: 3 trades to give NBA superstars new homes

Raptors Republic Gameday: Celtics vs Raptors

Forbes Boston Celtics Stars Getting Something New—Tough Talk From Ime Udoka

Clutch Points Celtics: The 1 trade Boston needs to make right now

Celtics: Jayson Tatum denies lack of effort amid criticism for selfish play

Celtics news: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown called out for selfish play


Larry Brown Sports Jayson Tatum takes to social media with complaint about officiating

98.5 Sports Hub Enes Kanter is reportedly changing his name

VIDEO: Celtics bus breaks down in San Antonio

Heavy Celtics Starter a ‘Darkhorse’ for NBA DPOY: Analyst

Basketball Network Gregg Popovich came out supporting Enes Kanter and his fight for human rights

SI .com Facing Familiar Problems, the Celtics Must Develop the Discipline to Break Their Bad Habits

Sam Hauser Leads the NBA G League in Three-Pointers

Sportscasting Larry Bird Once Showed His Incredible Cockiness by Sending a Confident Wink to a Reporter Before Shooting a Meaningful Shot: ‘Guys Don’t Do That Today’

Bleacher Report Celtics Players Who Need to Step Up Entering December

Yahoo Enes Kanter protests explained: How NBA, Nike, China are connected

