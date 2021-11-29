 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/29/21

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors
Enes Kanter vs Raptors 11/28/21
Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Herald From Kanter to Freedom

Celtics close out Toronto behind Jason Tatum’s 10-assist night, 109-97

Globe 6 takeaways as Celtics pull away late, claim odd win vs. Raptors

Celtics’ Enes Kanter changing last name to Freedom upon becoming US citizen on Monday

It’s been a season full of learning experiences, and now the Celtics are passing some important tests

Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - Raptors 11/29/21

CelticsBlog Celtics pull away in fourth quarter in 109-97 win over Raptors

The fit: Josh Richardson has another role-defining game in win over Raptors

Role players carry Boston to victory: 10 Takeaways from Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors

ESPN Celtics vs. Raptors - Game Recap - November 28, 2021

NBA Power Rankings, Week 7 - Where do Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors rank ahead of this week’s meeting?

CLNS Media Enes Kanter Freedom Becomes Surprising Celtics Bench Boost

Celtics .com 11/28 Putnam Pregame Interview: Bringing the Physicality

Celtics Capture Battle in the North with Downhill Attack

The Athletic Ice-cold Jayson Tatum becomes Celtics playmaker with Ime Udoka’s creative offensive adjustments

NBA Power Rankings: Suns surge continues, plus first quarter grades and a look back at my preseason predictions


NBC Sports Boston Celtics vs. Raptors takeaways: Josh Richardson, Grant Williams step up in C’s win

Shooting slump forces Jayson Tatum to embrace necessary next step

“20 Under 25” Boston Celtics Candidates for 2022

Will Mac Jones or Jayson Tatum have a bigger impact on Boston sports?

Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker removed from Knicks’ rotation

NESN How Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Reacted To Enes Kanter’s Name Change

Celtics Wrap: Boston Pulls Away Despite Jayson Tatum’s Poor Shooting

Why Ime Udoka Was Encouraged By Jayson Tatum After Poor Shooting

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: 1 stud and 1 dud from C’s fluid victory over Toronto

Chowder and Champions The Boston Celtics are banking on Quade Green’s development


Celtics Wire Celtics history: Williams, Westphal, Mark Blount, Daye born

WATCH: Celtics beat Raptors 109-7 in Toronto with strong 4th quarter

WATCH: Marcus Smart gets 21 points, 8 boards, 6 assists vs. Raptors

Celtics ‘happy with the result’ of team effort needed to beat Raps


WATCH: How important has Marcus Smart been to the Celtics recently?

Success ‘not going to happen overnight;’ Richardson preaches patience

WATCH: Talking about the state of the Celtics with Sean Grande

Celtics at Raptors: Boston takes care of business, wins in Toronto

Mass Live Four takeaways as Celtics defeat Raptors 109-97 to snap losing streak, host 76ers next

Jayson Tatum helps Celtics overcome fourth quarter woes with stellar playmaking against Raptors

Celtics’ depth shines despite Jayson Tatum’s shooting struggles, why that’s an ‘invaluable’ experience

Celtics Notebook: Payton Pritchard’s shooting slump, Dennis Schroder injury update

Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker out of the Knicks’ rotation ‘as of right now’ after slow start to season

Boston Sports Journal BSJ Live Coverage: Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors - C’s trying to snap losing streak

BSJ Game Report: Celtics 109, Raptors 97 - Tatum dishes dimes, Celtics close strong

Karalis: Celtics show impressive progress, and why patience is necessary with Ime Udoka & his team

Banner Town USA 5 takeaways from the Boston Celtics 109-97 win vs. the Toronto Raptors


Daily Motion Ime Udoka encouraged by Jayson Tatum’s playmaking during shooting slump | Celtics vs Raptors

Josh Richardson on finding his role in Celtics rotation | Celtics vs Raptors

Marcus Smart: “We’re always going to continue to fight no matter what” | Celtics vs Raptors

CLNS Media/YouTube LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Raptors Postgame Show

Smart Saves the Day

YouTube Tacko Fall Scores 22 PTS, Grabs 17 REB Against Skyforce

Fadeaway World Jayson Tatum Is One Of Six Players To Shoot Below 40% On 20+ Attempts Since 1954

Toronto Sun Celtics outlast Raptors in physical slugfest

Sportscasting A Young Larry Bird Boldly Demanded the Rock From His Hall of Fame Point Guard: ‘Make Sure You Know Who Gave You the Ball’

Heavy Marcus Smart on Jayson Tatum: ‘It’s Been Tough on Him’

Barstool Sports The Celtics Thankfully Stopped The Bleeding Last Night And End November On A High Note

SI .com Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Raptors Game

What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win Over Raptors

Fox Sports NBA 2021: Enes Kanter name change, freedom, US citizenship, criticism of Turkey

Raptors HQ Toronto Raptors fall to Boston Celtics 109-97 in sour homecoming

