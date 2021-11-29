Filed under: Boston Celtics Daily Links Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/29/21 All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place. Herald From Kanter to Freedom Celtics close out Toronto behind Jason Tatum's 10-assist night, 109-97 Globe 6 takeaways as Celtics pull away late, claim odd win vs. Raptors Celtics' Enes Kanter changing last name to Freedom upon becoming US citizen on Monday It's been a season full of learning experiences, and now the Celtics are passing some important tests Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - Raptors 11/29/21 CelticsBlog Celtics pull away in fourth quarter in 109-97 win over Raptors The fit: Josh Richardson has another role-defining game in win over Raptors Role players carry Boston to victory: 10 Takeaways from Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors ESPN Celtics vs. Raptors - Game Recap - November 28, 2021 NBA Power Rankings, Week 7 - Where do Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors rank ahead of this week's meeting? CLNS Media Enes Kanter Freedom Becomes Surprising Celtics Bench Boost Celtics .com 11/28 Putnam Pregame Interview: Bringing the Physicality Celtics Capture Battle in the North with Downhill Attack The Athletic Ice-cold Jayson Tatum becomes Celtics playmaker with Ime Udoka’s creative offensive adjustments NBA Power Rankings: Suns surge continues, plus first quarter grades and a look back at my preseason predictions NBC Sports Boston Celtics vs. Raptors takeaways: Josh Richardson, Grant Williams step up in C’s win Shooting slump forces Jayson Tatum to embrace necessary next step “20 Under 25” Boston Celtics Candidates for 2022 Will Mac Jones or Jayson Tatum have a bigger impact on Boston sports? Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker removed from Knicks’ rotation NESN How Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Reacted To Enes Kanter’s Name Change Celtics Wrap: Boston Pulls Away Despite Jayson Tatum’s Poor Shooting Why Ime Udoka Was Encouraged By Jayson Tatum After Poor Shooting Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: 1 stud and 1 dud from C’s fluid victory over Toronto Chowder and Champions The Boston Celtics are banking on Quade Green’s development Celtics Wire Celtics history: Williams, Westphal, Mark Blount, Daye born WATCH: Celtics beat Raptors 109-7 in Toronto with strong 4th quarter WATCH: Marcus Smart gets 21 points, 8 boards, 6 assists vs. Raptors Celtics ‘happy with the result’ of team effort needed to beat Raps WATCH: How important has Marcus Smart been to the Celtics recently? Success 'not going to happen overnight;' Richardson preaches patience WATCH: Talking about the state of the Celtics with Sean Grande Celtics at Raptors: Boston takes care of business, wins in Toronto Mass Live Four takeaways as Celtics defeat Raptors 109-97 to snap losing streak, host 76ers next Jayson Tatum helps Celtics overcome fourth quarter woes with stellar playmaking against Raptors Celtics' depth shines despite Jayson Tatum's shooting struggles, why that's an 'invaluable' experience Celtics Notebook: Payton Pritchard's shooting slump, Dennis Schroder injury update Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker out of the Knicks' rotation 'as of right now' after slow start to season Boston Sports Journal BSJ Live Coverage: Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors - C's trying to snap losing streak BSJ Game Report: Celtics 109, Raptors 97 - Tatum dishes dimes, Celtics close strong Karalis: Celtics show impressive progress, and why patience is necessary with Ime Udoka & his team Banner Town USA 5 takeaways from the Boston Celtics 109-97 win vs. the Toronto Raptors Daily Motion Ime Udoka encouraged by Jayson Tatum's playmaking during shooting slump | Celtics vs Raptors Josh Richardson on finding his role in Celtics rotation | Celtics vs Raptors Marcus Smart: "We're always going to continue to fight no matter what" | Celtics vs Raptors CLNS Media/YouTube LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Raptors Postgame Show Smart Saves the Day YouTube Tacko Fall Scores 22 PTS, Grabs 17 REB Against Skyforce Fadeaway World Jayson Tatum Is One Of Six Players To Shoot Below 40% On 20+ Attempts Since 1954 Toronto Sun Celtics outlast Raptors in physical slugfest Sportscasting A Young Larry Bird Boldly Demanded the Rock From His Hall of Fame Point Guard: 'Make Sure You Know Who Gave You the Ball' Heavy Marcus Smart on Jayson Tatum: 'It's Been Tough on Him' Barstool Sports The Celtics Thankfully Stopped The Bleeding Last Night And End November On A High Note SI .com Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Raptors Game What Stood Out in Celtics' Win Over Raptors Fox Sports NBA 2021: Enes Kanter name change, freedom, US citizenship, criticism of Turkey Raptors HQ Toronto Raptors fall to Boston Celtics 109-97 in sour homecoming
