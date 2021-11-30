 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/30/21

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks
Jayson Tatum vs Hawks 11/17/30
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Globe Former Celtics guard Kemba Walker out of Knicks rotation after 18 games

He’s got a new name and citizenship. Enes Kanter Freedom isn’t about to stop his advocacy now

CelticsBlog Celtics PRIDE podcast: Thanksgiving, Enes Freedom, and appreciating Marcus Smart

Grant Williams should be a full-time starter

21 games in, are the Boston Celtics trending upward or spinning their wheels?

NBC Sports Boston Moving on from Kemba Walker is looking good, but it shouldn’t cause joy

Enes Kanter on adding ‘Freedom’ to name: What I’ve fought for my whole life

NESN Brad Stevens’ Trade Of Kemba Walker Has Received Further Validation

Celtics’ Enes Kanter Celebrates Becoming United States Citizen

Gordon Hayward’s Daughter’s Biggest Wish? ‘To Go Back To Boston’

CBS Boston Flipping Kemba Walker For Al Horford Continues To Come Up Green For Celtics

The Athletic November’s best NBA photos: 20 outstanding images you might have missed

Revisiting the Kemba Walker trade, a newfound Freedom and more: Celtics observations

Mass Live Enes Kanter Freedom wants to ‘educate’ LeBron James, even if it might be an uncomfortable conversation

Celtics injury report: Robert Williams, Dennis Schroder expected to play vs. 76ers on Wednesday night


Celtics Wire WATCH: Enes Kanter Freedom talks on getting citizenship, name change

Celtics’ uneven play has them losing confidence of analysts early

WATCH: Tatum flashing high-level playmaking vs. Raptors

Twitter reacts to Freedom controversial Tucker Carlson comments

WATCH: Yam Madar helps Israeli national team advance in WC qualifiers

Celtics guard Smart commends team’s patience in learning new system

Boston Sports Journal Checking in on a few big Celtics storylines at the season’s first turn

Hardwood Houdini 2 most tradable Boston Celtics players through first 21 games of season

Boston Celtics: Checking back in on Marcus Smart

Chris Forsberg compares Kemba Walker situation to Isaiah Thomas’

Boston Celtics: B/R sees 76ers eyeing Brown until Simmons deal happens

CLNS Media/YouTube Jayson Tatum Flashing Elite Playmaking

How Valuable is Marcus Smart to the Celtics?

Forbes Boston Celtics Free-Agent Curse? Bad Things Still Follow Team’s Acquisitions

Fadeaway World The Real Reason Kemba Walker Has Been Benched By The Knicks

UMass Media Celtics are slowly starting to improve

Sportscasting Isaiah Thomas Stunningly Admitted He’s Open to Ending His Dream of Playing in the NBA Again: ‘If the NBA Isn’t an Option, I’ve Got to Look at Options Overseas’

Sporting News Why Celtics center Enes Kanter is changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom

Barstool Sports Now A Quarter Of The Way Through The Season, Let’s Evaluate Brad Stevens’ Offseason Moves So Far

CNN NBA player Enes Kanter explains why he’s changing his name

WHDH ‘You can call me Mr. Freedom’: Enes Kanter becomes U.S. citizen, gets new name

Press Herald Celtics notebook: Pritchard struggles to find a spot in rotation

