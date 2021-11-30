Filed under: Boston Celtics Daily Links Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/30/21 All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place. By flceltsfan Nov 30, 2021, 2:52pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/30/21 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jayson Tatum vs Hawks 11/17/30 Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Globe Former Celtics guard Kemba Walker out of Knicks rotation after 18 games He’s got a new name and citizenship. Enes Kanter Freedom isn’t about to stop his advocacy now CelticsBlog Celtics PRIDE podcast: Thanksgiving, Enes Freedom, and appreciating Marcus Smart Grant Williams should be a full-time starter 21 games in, are the Boston Celtics trending upward or spinning their wheels? NBC Sports Boston Moving on from Kemba Walker is looking good, but it shouldn’t cause joy Enes Kanter on adding ‘Freedom’ to name: What I’ve fought for my whole life NESN Brad Stevens’ Trade Of Kemba Walker Has Received Further Validation Celtics’ Enes Kanter Celebrates Becoming United States Citizen Gordon Hayward’s Daughter’s Biggest Wish? ‘To Go Back To Boston’ CBS Boston Flipping Kemba Walker For Al Horford Continues To Come Up Green For Celtics The Athletic November’s best NBA photos: 20 outstanding images you might have missed Revisiting the Kemba Walker trade, a newfound Freedom and more: Celtics observations Mass Live Enes Kanter Freedom wants to ‘educate’ LeBron James, even if it might be an uncomfortable conversation Celtics injury report: Robert Williams, Dennis Schroder expected to play vs. 76ers on Wednesday night Celtics Wire WATCH: Enes Kanter Freedom talks on getting citizenship, name change Celtics’ uneven play has them losing confidence of analysts early WATCH: Tatum flashing high-level playmaking vs. Raptors Twitter reacts to Freedom controversial Tucker Carlson comments WATCH: Yam Madar helps Israeli national team advance in WC qualifiers Celtics guard Smart commends team’s patience in learning new system Boston Sports Journal Checking in on a few big Celtics storylines at the season’s first turn Hardwood Houdini 2 most tradable Boston Celtics players through first 21 games of season Boston Celtics: Checking back in on Marcus Smart Chris Forsberg compares Kemba Walker situation to Isaiah Thomas’ Boston Celtics: B/R sees 76ers eyeing Brown until Simmons deal happens CLNS Media/YouTube Jayson Tatum Flashing Elite Playmaking How Valuable is Marcus Smart to the Celtics? Forbes Boston Celtics Free-Agent Curse? Bad Things Still Follow Team’s Acquisitions Fadeaway World The Real Reason Kemba Walker Has Been Benched By The Knicks UMass Media Celtics are slowly starting to improve Sportscasting Isaiah Thomas Stunningly Admitted He’s Open to Ending His Dream of Playing in the NBA Again: ‘If the NBA Isn’t an Option, I’ve Got to Look at Options Overseas’ Sporting News Why Celtics center Enes Kanter is changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom Barstool Sports Now A Quarter Of The Way Through The Season, Let’s Evaluate Brad Stevens’ Offseason Moves So Far CNN NBA player Enes Kanter explains why he’s changing his name WHDH ‘You can call me Mr. Freedom’: Enes Kanter becomes U.S. citizen, gets new name Press Herald Celtics notebook: Pritchard struggles to find a spot in rotation More From CelticsBlog Freedom: “I don’t do politics. I do human rights.” Celtics are cautiously optimistic for full health against Philadelphia 20-game (plus 1) rule: are the Celtics trending upward or spinning their wheels? Grant Williams should be a full-time starter Celtics PRIDE podcast: Thanksgiving, Enes Freedom, and appreciating Marcus Smart Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/29/21 Loading comments...
