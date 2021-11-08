Help Wanted: CelticsBlog is looking for writers

One of my favorite things about this blog is that it gives people a platform to share their voice with other Celtics fans. We have an amazing staff of writers, both paid and volunteers. Our contributor numbers fluctuate over time. At times having almost too many writers and at other times needing more help. We’re at a point where we could use a few more writers.

There’s one slot available for a paid position. This would be focused on breaking news items like injury updates, transactions, and rumors. However, you are welcome to write about other topics as well. All paid positions have a quota, so you’d be expected to produce a certain number of posts per week (details will be shared with interested finalists).

We also could use a few more volunteers. There are no quotas for volunteers and you are free to write about what you like, but obviously there’s no pay. But there’s a lot of exposure on the blog and you would have the first opportunity to apply for future paid positions.

So apply for the positions in the form below. Ideal candidates would have links to writing samples published somewhere (reminder that CelticsBlog has FanPosts which are open to anyone that wants to get started building their own portfolio).

Best of luck and thanks in advance for reading and applying.