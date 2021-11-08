 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/8/21

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
/ new
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
Josh Richardson vs Heat 11/4/21
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Globe NBA: Marcus Smart was fouled on final Celtics possession in loss to Mavs

Report: Celtics have called 76ers about Ben Simmons trade

Jayson Tatum working and playing through the noise

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown out 1 to 2 weeks with hamstring strain


CelticsBlog Tatum on road trip and team identity-defining week: “let’s move on, let’s try to figure it out”

Udoka: Jaylen Brown is expected to miss 1-2 weeks

Shams: Celtics have expressed interest in a trade for Ben Simmons

ESPN NBA Power Rankings, Week 4: Who are the best teams in the league right now?

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown out 1-2 weeks with hamstring injury

NBC Sports Boston NBA rumors: What 76ers want in any Ben Simmons trade with Celtics

Why a Celtics Jaylen Brown-for-Ben Simmons trade is laughable

Kendrick Perkins has passionate reaction to Ben Simmons, Celtics trade rumors

Jaylen Brown injury: Celtics star out 1-2 weeks with hamstring ailment

Al Horford shares his message to the team after loss to Bulls

NESN Ben Simmons Rumors: Celtics Have Explored Trade For 76ers Star

Celtics Fans Emphatically Reject Ben Simmons-Jaylen Brown Trade Idea

New Reports Throw Cold Water On Jaylen Brown-Ben Simmons Rumors

Jaylen Brown Injury: Less-Than-Ideal Update On Celtics Star


The Athletic NBA Power Rankings: Sixers on the rise, Warriors move to contenders tier, what I’m buying or selling for each team

How would 76ers’ Ben Simmons fit with Celtics? Is Jaylen Brown too high a price to pay?

Mass Live Ben Simmons trade rumors: Celtics have ‘expressed interest’ in 76ers guard, though it would be costly (report)

Would Ben Simmons trade make sense for Celtics? What Boston could realistically offer 76ers in a potential deal

Celtics Wire WATCH: Juhann Begarin gets 15 points, 6 boards vs. LDLC Asvel

Celtics history: Sanders, Carroll born; Searcy debuted; Nostrand dies

Robb: Sources adamant ‘Celtics have no interest in moving’ Brown

WATCH: Should the Celtics start Dennis Schroder over Marcus Smart?


Jaylen Brown to miss 1-2 weeks with hamstring injury, per Udoka

WATCH: How did Celtics broadcaster Mike Gorman get the gig?

Celtics fans, analysts react to rumored Brown – Simmons trade proposal

Shams: ‘Celtics have engaged in conversations’ on Ben Simmons trade

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: 2 players worth trading Marcus Smart for

Boston Celtics fans strongly against a Jaylen Brown-Ben Simmons deal

Boston Celtics rumor killer: Jaylen Brown-Ben Simmons trade unlikely

Chowder and Champions Boston Celtics: There’s still time to turnaround the season after a poor start

Boston Celtics Rumors: Ben Simmons is a good fit, but deal has to be right

CLNS Media/YouTube What Are The Celtics Missing?

How Mike Gorman Became Voice of the Celtics

EN.AS “I had no idea that I was at 999,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers reacts after 1,000th NBA victory

Sun Journal Sports Digest: Maine Celtics go 2-0 in Georgia

Nokia News The Maine Debut of Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser is a smash hit.

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...