Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/8/21 All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place. By flceltsfan Nov 8, 2021, 2:22pm EST Globe NBA: Marcus Smart was fouled on final Celtics possession in loss to Mavs Report: Celtics have called 76ers about Ben Simmons trade Jayson Tatum working and playing through the noise Celtics' Jaylen Brown out 1 to 2 weeks with hamstring strain CelticsBlog Tatum on road trip and team identity-defining week: "let's move on, let's try to figure it out" Udoka: Jaylen Brown is expected to miss 1-2 weeks Shams: Celtics have expressed interest in a trade for Ben Simmons ESPN NBA Power Rankings, Week 4: Who are the best teams in the league right now? Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown out 1-2 weeks with hamstring injury NBC Sports Boston NBA rumors: What 76ers want in any Ben Simmons trade with Celtics Why a Celtics Jaylen Brown-for-Ben Simmons trade is laughable Kendrick Perkins has passionate reaction to Ben Simmons, Celtics trade rumors Jaylen Brown injury: Celtics star out 1-2 weeks with hamstring ailment Al Horford shares his message to the team after loss to Bulls NESN Ben Simmons Rumors: Celtics Have Explored Trade For 76ers Star Celtics Fans Emphatically Reject Ben Simmons-Jaylen Brown Trade Idea New Reports Throw Cold Water On Jaylen Brown-Ben Simmons Rumors Jaylen Brown Injury: Less-Than-Ideal Update On Celtics Star The Athletic NBA Power Rankings: Sixers on the rise, Warriors move to contenders tier, what I'm buying or selling for each team How would 76ers' Ben Simmons fit with Celtics? Is Jaylen Brown too high a price to pay? Mass Live Ben Simmons trade rumors: Celtics have 'expressed interest' in 76ers guard, though it would be costly (report) Would Ben Simmons trade make sense for Celtics? What Boston could realistically offer 76ers in a potential deal Celtics Wire WATCH: Juhann Begarin gets 15 points, 6 boards vs. LDLC Asvel Celtics history: Sanders, Carroll born; Searcy debuted; Nostrand dies Robb: Sources adamant 'Celtics have no interest in moving' Brown WATCH: Should the Celtics start Dennis Schroder over Marcus Smart? Jaylen Brown to miss 1-2 weeks with hamstring injury, per Udoka WATCH: How did Celtics broadcaster Mike Gorman get the gig? Celtics fans, analysts react to rumored Brown – Simmons trade proposal Shams: 'Celtics have engaged in conversations' on Ben Simmons trade Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: 2 players worth trading Marcus Smart for Boston Celtics fans strongly against a Jaylen Brown-Ben Simmons deal Boston Celtics rumor killer: Jaylen Brown-Ben Simmons trade unlikely Chowder and Champions Boston Celtics: There's still time to turnaround the season after a poor start Boston Celtics Rumors: Ben Simmons is a good fit, but deal has to be right CLNS Media/YouTube What Are The Celtics Missing? How Mike Gorman Became Voice of the Celtics EN.AS "I had no idea that I was at 999," 76ers coach Doc Rivers reacts after 1,000th NBA victory Sun Journal Sports Digest: Maine Celtics go 2-0 in Georgia Nokia News The Maine Debut of Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser is a smash hit. More From CelticsBlog Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/9/21 Celtics remain consistently inconsistent Celtics PRIDE podcast: Jayson Tatum nicknames and thoughts on the "gathering"/players-only meeting Al Horford: 'I try to come here, lead by example' Tatum shakes off shooting struggles, gets hot in Dallas Udoka: Jaylen Brown is expected to miss 1-2 weeks
