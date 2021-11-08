Al Horford: ‘I try to come here, lead by example’

BRIGHTON, MA — The Boston Celtics held media availability following shoot around at the Auerbach Center in Brighton. Coincidentally, when Al Horford spoke to the media, he pressed on effort, hard work, preparation and intensity... sound a lot like things that the namesake of the Celtics practice facility preached during his 50 year reign over the NBA.

Following Al Horford, Coach Ime Udoka hit the podium to give an injury update on Jaylen Brown.

Al Horford:

Al Horford spoke about the Boston Celtics dramatically improved defense, “Their has been an understanding of what we’re trying to do,” Horford continued, “sometimes things you expect guys to know and pick up kind of gets lost in translation. We figured it out pretty early that we needed to be more consistent defensively and pay attention to the details.”

Al continued by saying, “Normally when you’re not switching all the time, there’s usually only two people communicating, things are going so fast (w/ switching), if you’re not talking you’re going to get exposed out there.”

Horford on Jaylen Brown’s injury: “Jaylen was playing so well, starting to get his legs under him and trying to get a feel for everything, this is going to give some opportunities for some of other guys to step in, these kind of things happen and we just have to come more together.”

Alon being old guy in the room: “At the end of the day, I try to come in here, work hard, lead by example ... treat how I want to be treated ... when I want to say something, there’s this mutual respect ... sometimes I’ll ask them questions, we’re learning from one another”

Coach Ime Udoka:

Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka spoke to the media after practice on Monday.

Ime said the timeline for Jaylen Brown remains the same with his hamstring injury. He is expected to be out 1-2 weeks.

Udoka was asked about On Luka Donic’s game winning shot shot: “we had a credible defender on him, they cleared out the left side for his step back. Josh contested incredibly, at that point it’s do we want to take it out of his hands?”

