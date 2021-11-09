Celtics PRIDE podcast: Jayson Tatum nicknames and thoughts on the “gathering”/players-only meeting

The Celtics PRIDE team recaps the past 10 days of rollercoaster rides including tough losses to Washington and Chicago, Marcus Smart calling out his teammates, huge wins against Orlando and Miami, and Luka Doncic’s dagger in Dallas.

Are they playing with more effort? Was Marcus Smart right to call out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown the way he did? What is the level of frustration with this team after going 2-1 to bring the season’s record to 4-6?

Josh leads a stock watch conversation on which players are trending up and down, including Al Horford’s incredible play, Aaron Nesmith and Romeo Langford showing something, and Josh Richardson starting to look better but not enough. And there’s still a big hole Josh would like to see the team fill.

The guys also look to a rematch against Toronto, a challenging game against Milwaukee and two easy ones against Cleveland. Will there be a let-down? Finally, the conversation circles back to Tatum after Adam workshops a long list of nicknames for Tatum born out of frustration about his softness, complaining to the refs, and isolation focus. Which one is your favorite?

