Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/9/21

Herald Jaylen Brown to miss one to two weeks with hamstring trouble
Jayson Tatum fights double teams with quicker decisions

Globe Should the Celtics pursue a trade for Ben Simmons?

CelticsBlog Al Horford: 'I try to come here, lead by example'
Celtics PRIDE podcast: Jayson Tatum nicknames and thoughts on the "gathering"/players-only meeting
The Boston Celtics remain consistently inconsistent

CLNS Media Ben Simmons Wouldn't Solve Biggest Celtics Issue

NBC Sports Boston How does Al Horford connect with his younger teammates? NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons would be ‘interested’ in joining Celtics NESN Kendrick Perkins: Jaylen Brown-Ben Simmons Rumor ‘Beyond Disturbing’ Ben Simmons Rumors: 76ers Star Open To Celtics Trade, But What Price? Celtics Wire On this day: Tommy Heinsohn, Ed Macauley, Marvin Kratter pass; Pruitt, Lucas debut WATCH: Larry Bird’s cockiest, most disrespectful moment on the court Boston’s Payton Pritchard registers trademark for new ‘PP’ logo Would Simmons even want to play for the Celtics? Per one source – yes WATCH: Not everyone is as certain a Simmons – Brown swap would be bad The Athletic With defense improving, Celtics need to build on recent surge: Film breakdown Mass Live Celtics’ Jaylen Brown will be out at least 1-2 weeks with hamstring strain: ‘That’s a broad timeline’ Celtics Notebook: Naming captains is in ‘rearview,’ adjusting to the pros and rematch against Raptors Boston Sports Journal Inside the numbers: Celtics have protected the rim a lot better, but Toronto will pose a big test Revenge vs Raptors, Captains ‘in the rear view,’ and Boston Celtics practice notes Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: 3 Sixers Cs could pursue in any Ben Simmons trade Boston Celtics: The only 2 players worth trading Jaylen Brown for Boston Celtics: 3 Cs archetypes needed on current undermanned roster Daily Motion Ime Udoka Provides Jaylen Brown Injury Update | Practice Interview 11-8 Al Horford On Leading: “I Try To Come In Here, Work Hard, Lead By Example” | Practice Interview 11-8 CLNS Media/YouTube LIVE Garden Report: Celtics in on Ben Simmons? Can The Celtics Be Fixed This Season? NBC Philadelphia How Good a Fit Would Jaylen Brown Be With the Sixers? Sportscasting The Boston Celtics Have a Path to a Franchise-Altering Ben Simmons Trade, but It Would Cost Them a Valuable Young All-Star and More Brad Stevens Is Reportedly on the Verge of Destroying the Boston Celtics’ Future in His First Year at the Helm Essentially Sports Nikola Jokic’s Brothers Make Twitter Account to Openly Threaten Marcus Morris The Sports Rush “You want Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons? Have a nice day!”: Bill Simmons hilariously lays out how Brad Stevens and Daryl Morey would prospectively engage in trade talks Heavy Celtics Trade Rumors: ‘No Interest’ in Ben Simmons-for-Jaylen Celtics Stash Prospect Thriving with Paris Basketball Celtics Insider Expects a Josh Richardson Trade: Report Hoops Habit Boston Celtics Rumors: Instant reactions to Ben Simmons trade interest Why a Ben Simmons trade would make the Boston Celtics worse Clutch Points 3 reasons Celtics must trade Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons Celtics: 2 best Boston trades for disgruntled Sixers star Ben Simmons Sixers totally right to pursue Jaylen Brown in Ben Simmons trade talks NY Daily News Kemba Walker is setting own schedule to preserve his knee Banner Town USA The biggest issue for the Boston Celtics is a lack of three-point shooting Forbes Would The Boston Celtics Actually Trade For 76ers’ Ben Simmons? Fadeaway World 3 NBA Stars The Boston Celtics Could Land For A Package Around Jaylen Brown Chatanoogan “Those Guys Aren’t Going To Quit” - Veteran Celtics Drop Skyhawks 113-98 Liberty Ballers A Ben Simmons-Jaylen Brown swap is an absolute no-brainer The Ringer Can Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Coexist? Plus: Apologizing to Wizards Tri-City Herald Toronto puts road win streak on the line against Boston Bleacher Report Would the Boston Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons? Section 215 Philadelphia 76ers: Daryl Morey needs to press Brad Stevens on Jaylen Brown Fox Sports With Ben Simmons still unavailable to the 76ers, could a trade to the Celtics be on the table? Slam Online Doc Rivers Becomes Tenth Coach in NBA History with 1,000 Career Wins
