Boston Celtics Daily Links 12/1/21

Herald Enes Kanter Freedom relishes his citizenship Globe Enes Freedom wants to have an 'uncomfortable' talk with LeBron James Newly renamed Enes Kanter Freedom reiterates his devotion to human rights causes Celtics Green Preview: 76ers (11-10) at Celtics (11-10) Game #22 12/1/21 CelticsBlog Celtics are cautiously optimistic for full health against Philadelphia Enes Kanter Freedom explains China protest and name change Jayson Tatum's rapid progression as a passer A healthy Celtics rotation ESPN Celtics' Enes Kanter Freedom says he'd welcome sit-down with LeBron James on human rights abuses in China - 'I'm here to educate him' Celtics .com 11/30 New Balance Practice Report: 'It's a Dream Come True' Enes Freedom on Becoming U.S. Citizen: ''Most Unforgettable Moment In My Life' 12/1 Game Preview: 76ers at Celtics NBC Sports Boston A Brian Scalabrine Investigation: The new vs. old NBA ball Lakers' LeBron James enters health and safety protocols, out vs. Kings What are the longest winning and losing streaks in NBA history? Celtics need a boost from bench as brutal December schedule begins NESN Why Celtics' Enes Kanter Decided To Change Last Name To Freedom Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown Questionable Against 76ers The Athletic Enes Kanter Freedom on name change, criticism of LeBron James and Nike: 'Call me Mr. Freedom' Mass Live Enes Kanter Freedom on name change, becoming a US citizen: 'It was obviously amazing, a dream come true' Celtics Wire Celtics history: Pierce gets 48; Walker knee procedure; Loscy dies WATCH: Do tough decisions loom for Boston team president Brad Stevens? WATCH: Can the Celtics and 76ers rekindle their historic rivalry? While some fret over tough schedule, Udoka takes it game-by-game Sixers at Celtics: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info Word is Houston may be up to trade their frontcourt players Celtics Lab 77: Talking Boston's brutal December with Anna Horford Boston Sports Journal Celtics putting trust to the test against December gauntlet of NBA's best Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction, odds, TV channel Celtics Wire floats possibility of Daniel Theis reunion with Boston Celtics Causeway Street Causeway Street Podcast - What's the Celtics' identity beyond Tatum + Brown? CLNS Media/YouTube Can Boston and Philly Rekindle the Rivalry? | A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely Inquirer The Sixers head off on tough road trip with roster finally intact NY Post Kemba Walker confidant 'taken aback' by sudden Knicks benching Myrtle Beach Online USA Basketball falls in World Cup qualifier to Mexico, 97-88 Heavy Young Celtics Big Only NBA Player With 50-40-90 Line Celtics Could Consider Shipping Slumping Guard to G League: Insider NBA GLeague Tacko Fall Named NBA G League Player of the Week Sportscasting Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics Missed Chance at 4th NBA Title After Demoralizing, Series-Altering Loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1987 Finals More From CelticsBlog Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics Game #22 12/1/21 A healthy Celtics rotation Jayson Tatum's rapid progression as a passer Freedom: "I don't do politics. I do human rights." Celtics are cautiously optimistic for full health against Philadelphia Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/30/21
