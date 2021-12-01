 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston Celtics Daily Links 12/1/21

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers
Jabari Parker vs Cavaliers 11/13/21
Herald Enes Kanter Freedom relishes his citizenship

Globe Enes Freedom wants to have an ‘uncomfortable’ talk with LeBron James

Newly renamed Enes Kanter Freedom reiterates his devotion to human rights causes

Celtics Green Preview: 76ers (11-10) at Celtics (11-10) Game #22 12/1/21

CelticsBlog Celtics are cautiously optimistic for full health against Philadelphia

Enes Kanter Freedom explains China protest and name change

Jayson Tatum’s rapid progression as a passer

A healthy Celtics rotation

ESPN Celtics’ Enes Kanter Freedom says he’d welcome sit-down with LeBron James on human rights abuses in China - ‘I’m here to educate him’

Celtics .com 11/30 New Balance Practice Report: ‘It’s a Dream Come True’

Enes Freedom on Becoming U.S. Citizen: ‘‘Most Unforgettable Moment In My Life’

12/1 Game Preview: 76ers at Celtics

NBC Sports Boston A Brian Scalabrine Investigation: The new vs. old NBA ball

Lakers’ LeBron James enters health and safety protocols, out vs. Kings

What are the longest winning and losing streaks in NBA history?

Celtics need a boost from bench as brutal December schedule begins


NESN Why Celtics’ Enes Kanter Decided To Change Last Name To Freedom

Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown Questionable Against 76ers

The Athletic Enes Kanter Freedom on name change, criticism of LeBron James and Nike: ‘Call me Mr. Freedom’

Mass Live Enes Kanter Freedom on name change, becoming a US citizen: ‘It was obviously amazing, a dream come true’

Celtics Wire Celtics history: Pierce gets 48; Walker knee procedure; Loscy dies

WATCH: Do tough decisions loom for Boston team president Brad Stevens?

WATCH: Can the Celtics and 76ers rekindle their historic rivalry?

While some fret over tough schedule, Udoka takes it game-by-game

Sixers at Celtics: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

Word is Houston may be up to trade their frontcourt players

Celtics Lab 77: Talking Boston’s brutal December with Anna Horford

Boston Sports Journal Celtics putting trust to the test against December gauntlet of NBA’s best

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction, odds, TV channel

Celtics Wire floats possibility of Daniel Theis reunion with Boston Celtics

Causeway Street Causeway Street Podcast - What’s the Celtics’ identity beyond Tatum + Brown?

CLNS Media/YouTube Can Boston and Philly Rekindle the Rivalry? | A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely

Inquirer The Sixers head off on tough road trip with roster finally intact

NY Post Kemba Walker confidant ‘taken aback’ by sudden Knicks benching

Myrtle Beach Online USA Basketball falls in World Cup qualifier to Mexico, 97-88

Heavy Young Celtics Big Only NBA Player With 50-40-90 Line

Celtics Could Consider Shipping Slumping Guard to G League: Insider

NBA GLeague Tacko Fall Named NBA G League Player of the Week

Sportscasting Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics Missed Chance at 4th NBA Title After Demoralizing, Series-Altering Loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1987 Finals

