Jaylen Brown out, Dennis Schroder questionable tonight vs. Suns

A tough west coast swing gets even tougher tonight. The Celtics’ five-game road trip ends tonight in Phoenix against the 20-4 Suns and Boston could be without two key members of the rotation.

Jaylen Brown was ruled out yesterday as he recovers from his strained hamstring and today, head coach Ime Udoka tags Dennis Schroder as questionable.

“Jaylen is doing much better. He’s had some good workouts over the last few days and he’s getting there. He won’t be in tonight, but we’re feeling pretty good about him going forward,” Udoka said in pregame availability. “Dennis is questionable. He had a pretty bad rolled ankle last game that he played through, had some soreness over the last few days. He’ll go through shootaround, get some shots up, and he’ll be assessed before the game.”

Without their regular starter at the 2 and the player that’s filled in for him in his absence, the Celtics will need to replace nearly 40 points from their second and third leading scorers against the second best defense in the league. If Schroder is out too, look for either Romeo Langford to slot in as the two-guard in his first start of the season and/or Boston to shuffle their lineup a bit with Grant Williams as a starter and go small.