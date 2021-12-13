 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston Celtics Daily Links 12/13/21

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
Boston Celtics v Phoenix Suns
Payton Pritchard vs Suns 12/11/21
Herald Brown activated for Milwaukee

Globe 4 things to watch as Jaylen Brown returns from injury vs. Bucks

Jaylen Brown returned from hamstring injury too early, but feels good now

NBA insider predicts Celtics will break up stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

Celtics medical staff took more precautions this time before clearing Jaylen Brown to return from hamstring injury


Celtics Green Preview: Bucks (18-10) at Celtics (13-14) Game #28 12/13/21

CelticsBlog NBA insider Ian Thomsen: Celtics are “self-obssessed”

The Boston Celtics need fundamental change

Udoka: Jaylen Brown is set to make his return Monday night against the Bucks

Is this anything? A statistical look at the Celtics first 27 games

Why Ime Udoka should not be blamed for the Celtics’ struggles

ESPN NBA Power Rankings, Week 9 - Risers, fallers and 3-point nuggets for all 30 teams

CLNS Media Celtics Young Players Struggling as Ime Udoka Weighs Lineup Changes

Celtics .com 12/12 New Balance Practice Report: Brown’s Return

12/13 Game Preview: Bucks at Celtics

C’s Excited for Brown’s Return: “Good to Have Our Brother Back”

NBC Sports Boston NBA Rumors: Celtics expected to be open to Dennis Schroder trade talks

With Jaylen Brown returning for the Celtics, the time is now to show improvement

NESN Could This Really Be Beginning Of End With Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum?

Jaylen Brown Now Available; Ime Udoka Hopes He’s Celtics’ Missing Piece

Celtics Reportedly Expected To Open Up Dennis Schroder Trade Talks

The Athletic Jaylen Brown ready for return from hamstring injury as Celtics seek wake-up call

NBA Power Rankings: Suns stay on top, Bucks are now ‘contenders’ and what net ratings say about all 30 teams

Optimism for a Kyrie Irving return, the latest on Ben Simmons trade talks and more NBA news and notes: Inside Pass

Mass Live How Jaylen Brown’s return should help Celtics regain their defensive identity after losing road trip


Celtics Wire Celtics history: DJ jersey retired; Perk debut; Claxton, Turner born

Shams: ‘Teams expect the Celtics to be open to talks on … Schroder’

Is it time to ‘shake up the Celtics’? Per one prominent analyst, yes

Eyeing changes, Udoka says ‘you don’t want to overreact’ to losses

Bucks at Celtics: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

Boston Sports Journal Jaylen Brown will return to action against the Milwaukee Bucks, and other Boston Celtics notes

98.5 The Sports Hub Celtics reportedly open to trading from point guard position

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: NY Post calls Kemba Walker on Knicks a ‘catastrophe’

What it would take for the Boston Celtics to split up the Jays

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks prediction, odds, TV channel

The Boston Celtics should trade for Domantas Sabonis, says S.C.I.C

Daily Motion Jaylen Brown on returning: “I’m feeling good. I’m feeling like myself” | Practice Availability 12-12

Ime Udoka Says Jaylen Brown Is AVAILABLE vs Bucks On Monday | Practice Availability 12-12

Bleacher Report Dennis Schroder Trade Rumors: Rivals Expect Celtics to Be Open to Talks on Veteran

Early Report-Card Grades for Every New NBA Head Coach

Banner Town USA Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks preview, injury report, and info - December 13, 2021

CLNS Media/YouTube Do the Celtics Have the Right Core?

Chowder and Champions Boston Celtics in search of four-leaf clover on return home

Clutch Points Celtics rumors: The reason Dennis Schroder could find himself traded

Isaiah Thomas moves closer to grand NBA comeback with intriguing move

Celtics: Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown breakup imminent, per NBA insider

Celtics news: Jayson Tatum stern message to Boston after Suns blowout

Behind the Buck Pass 3 things to watch with Milwaukee Bucks on the road against Boston Celtics

Sentinel Source How Jaylen Brown’s return should help Celtics regain their defensive identity after losing road trip

Basketball Network Full list of players currently in NBA’s health and safety protocol

Heavy Celtics Getting a Jaylen Brown-Sized Boost on Monday

Colin Cowherd Says Damian Lillard Could Get Celtics to the Finals

Celtics President Hits Belgrade for Check-In With Prospect

Fadeaway World The 20 Most Double-Teamed Players This Season:

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Split Up Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown Duo

It’s Game 7 Boston Celtics Preparing To Blow Up The Team?

Sportscasting What is an NBA Trade Exception and How Does It Work?

Larry Bird’s Former Coach Once Shared the Not-so-Secret Reason for the Legend’s Success

Sun Journal Sports Digest: Maine Celtics rout Raptors 905 for seventh straight victory

The Spun NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Isaiah Thomas News

Eagle Tribune Former Gordon standout gets opportunity with Maine Celtics

Eurohoops Celtics president Brad Stevens visits Belgrade for Partizan vs. Cedevita Olimpija

SI .com The Latest On Dennis Schroder’s Future with the Celtics

Sporting News Celtics star Jayson Tatum teases release of signature Jordan sneaker

The NBA is feeling effects of latest COVID-19 surge

Sportskeeda NBA Trade Rumors: Jaylen Brown not in Boston Celtics’ long-term plans; might get traded in the next 12-18 months

