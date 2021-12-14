Celtics PRIDE podcast: Marcus Smart, trade ideas, and getting tough

Josh and Adam present Celtics trade ideas to make the team better in anticipation of December 15th, when players around the NBA who signed contracts this off-season are allowed to be traded.

They start with big deals that would shake up the core of the roster. Then they discuss what would be worth giving up Marcus Smart, and end with more realistic ideas to get an injection of toughness on the roster, as Josh unveils his list of tough 4-men in the NBA.

During the episode you will hear how to conceptually get some of the NBA’s biggest names in Boston like Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Domantas Sabonis, Pascal Siakam, Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes, and more. However, the twins land on one name who they feel is gettable, doesn’t break the bank, and can provide exactly what the Celtics lack. Tune in to find out who that is.

Remember to rate, review, and subscribe to the CelticsBlog podcast feed (we’re “Celtics PRIDE”) and follow us on Twitter @celticspridepod. A @celticsblog pod.

Hosts: Adam Motenko, Josh Motenko (@coachmotenko) and Mike Minkoff (@mikeminkoffnba)

Email: at celticspridepodcast@gmail.com

About Celtics PRIDE Podcast: Co-Hosts Adam Motenko, his identical twin brother Josh Motenko, and their friend Mike Minkoff couldn’t stop talking about the team. Now they supply your need for Boston Celtics content with their regular podcast on CelticsBlog.

They will talk nerdy to you, dissect the players on and off the court, and bicker like only opinionated New Englanders can. It’s like if CelticsBlog made a BasketballJones / Dunc’dOn lovechild.

You will get the coach’s perspective, the capologist’s view, and a healthy dose of advanced and traditional stats that breakdown everything that happened and could happen with the #1 dynasty in the NBA. If you often find yourself reminiscing about the players you grew up watching, or you just need reminders about what “being a Celtic” means to you, this is the podcast for you. This is Celtics PRIDE!