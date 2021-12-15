Josh Richardson out of health and safety protocols, returns to healthy Celtics roster

After missing the final game of Boston’s road trip and a big win against the Milwaukee Bucks, Josh Richardson is back. Richardson entered the league’s health and safety protocols before playing the Suns and remained in Phoenix to quarantine. Presumably, Richardson either Richardson tested positive for COVID but registered two negative tests 24 hours apart or was held out for close contact. Regardless, the NBA determined that it was safe for him to come back to the team in a week when other teams have been hit hard. Per Tom Haberstroh, thirty-four players were unavailable as of this morning because of COVID-related issues.

With Richardson’s return, the Celtics are again finally back at full health. Head coach Ime Udoka relayed that Jaylen Brown suffered no ill effects after playing thirty minutes against the Bucks. “He was good. He said he felt better than the first time around and nothing at all,” Udoka said. “Didn’t mention it and I think you could see in his legs and explosion, he was a better player.”

After playing on Monday night, the team has four days off before facing off against the Golden State Warriors on Friday.